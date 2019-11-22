COMMENT:

My God told me last night, when we settled down for our nightly powwow, that Israel Folau is an insufferable dolt with callous disregard for those less fortunate than he is. Oh – and that the former rugby star is personally responsible for the weeds in my garden, the fact that dog poo smells and the increasing glugginess of my favourite bottle of nail polish. And spiders. He's probably responsible for them too, according to the woman upstairs.

As you can imagine, I'm fairly outraged. And so, I'm exercising my right to religious freedom to express my distaste for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.