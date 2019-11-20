Lockie Ferguson will wait at least another week for his test debut, with the Black Caps opting to keep faith in their experienced seam trio for the first test against England.

Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner have got the nod to start at Mount Maunganui tomorrow, with Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner making up the remainder of the bowling attack.

Ferguson, whose performances during the Cricket World Cup sparked calls for him to be unleashed on England in the test arena, has been released to domestic one-day cricket, as has Todd Astle, who lost the spin-bowling battle to the more restrictive option in Santner. Matt Henry will stay with the team as bowling cover.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson acknowledged it was a tough decision to leave out Ferguson's 150km/h offerings.

"It was tough, we know what he can bring - he's certainly not far away and he's an exciting prospect. We know he brings something a little different which is really exciting, no doubt he's raring to go if and when that opportunity comes. His name will always be discussed."

Williamson, who gave himself a clean bill of health after missing the Twenty20 series with a hip injury, said it was hard to go past the experienced trio of Boult, Southee and Wagner, who have claimed 679 test wickets between them.

"The three that we've gone with are guys that have been in the group for a long period of time and performed really well for us, so I know they're looking forward to getting back into test cricket.

"It's great to have so many guys in the environment who are very much raring to go and all offering different things."

The New Zealand bowling attack could have their work cut out for them against an England side which bats deep, and is set to have a renewed emphasis on batting for long periods of time and wearing down the opposition.

England opener Dom Sibley will make his test debut tomorrow, and comes with a reputation for occupying time at the crease – having faced over 1,000 balls more than the next-most resolute batsman in the most recent county cricket season.

England captain Joe Root says that mentality is something his side will be looking to emulate on a Bay Oval wicket that could offer more to batsmen than the surfaces England usually receive at home.

Lockie Ferguson has been overlooked for the first test against England - despite impressive white-ball performances of late. Photo / Photosport

"Having that mentality of being prepared to bat long periods of time – at the back end of the Ashes, it was something we spoke about a lot, trying to get bowlers into their fourth or fifth spells and cash in later down the line. It's an area we need to get better at and over time we want to get right."

And, Root believes there's one aspect of the game that will be pivotal to England's hopes of claiming their first test series victory in New Zealand since 2008.

"We're going to have to score big runs and bat long periods of time."

Likely starting XIs

Black Caps:

Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson ©, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root ©, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach