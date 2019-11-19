Voyager 2023 media awards
Five key questions ahead of opening test between Black Caps and England

By
5 mins to read
The Black Caps prepare to take on England in the first test match of the home summer and the first test match to be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

The Black Caps start their two-match test series against England in Mount Maunganui on Thursday. Niall Anderson runs through five key questions ahead of the opening showdown.

Which bowlers will the Black Caps pick?

The

