And then there were … two?

Jamie Joseph's decision to stay with Japan has ruled him out of the All Blacks race, a decision, interestingly, that prompted New Zealand Rugby to issue a statement offering their congratulations.

Dave Rennie, another who was approached by NZ Rugby to apply to be Steve Hansen's replacement, is looking increasingly likely to put his lot in with Australia.

All of which probably leaves Scott Robertson and Ian Foster as the remaining front-runners to be All Blacks head coach in a process which appears to be shedding candidates by the week.

Robertson, the Crusaders coach

