Tennis players have long broken rackets in anger, but no smashed racket has reverberated more than the Wilson Blade that Serena Williams wrecked during her U.S. Open final against Naomi Osaka in 2018.

The outburst cost Williams a point, which ignited an argument with the chair umpire and eventually prompted a game penalty. Soon after, she lost the match, starting a cascading controversy about sexism, racism and rules enforcement in tennis.

Now, that racket has become an unusual piece of sports memorabilia. It will be up for sale starting Monday, by Goldin Auctions. The opening bid is $2,000, but the

