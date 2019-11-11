ANY GIVEN MONDAY:

As All Blacks captain, Reuben Thorne wasn't known for making waves. Outwardly at least, he was one of the more passive leaders.

In recent days, however, he's turned passive-aggressive as he decried the lack of a player voice on the panel to select the next All Black coach.

He's absolutely right, of course. It would be bonkers to make a decision that will go a long way towards determining the direction of the national team over the next World Cup cycle without the input of the players.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Thorne played the bulk of his career in an era

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.