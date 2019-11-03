Melbourne City 3

Wellington Phoenix 2

Wellington Phoenix fullback Louis Fenton has let rip at a controversial refereeing decision in his side's 3-2 A-League defeat to Melbourne City.

Fenton was adjudged to have given away a penalty in the second half, after being ruled to have handballed a cross from Melbourne player Denis Genreau.

However, he instantly indicated to his teammates that the ball had hit his chest, and that the decision would be overturned by video review.

The VAR replays seemed to back up his assertion, but referee Ben Abraham and VAR referee Craig Zetter both couldn't find evidence to overturn Abraham's original decision, awarding Melbourne the penalty, much to the disgust of the Phoenix players.

Wellington Phoenix players argue with the referee after a penalty was awarded against them. Photo / Getty

It was converted by Craig Noone, giving Melbourne a 3-1 lead, and the goal turned out to be pivotal when Ben Waine scored in the 93rd minute to make the final score 3-2.

In the post-match interview with Fox Sports, Fenton then took aim at the decision.

"It didn't even f.....g hit my hand. It's f....d," Fenton told interviewer Archie Thompson, before storming off.

The decision was a major factor in what became the Phoenix's fourth straight loss to start the season. They had earlier taken the lead through Gary Hooper - their first lead of the season - but a quick double-strike through Connor Metcalfe and former Phoenix player Scott Galloway put Melbourne in front.

It was a deserved advantage, but what wasn't deserved was Noone's penalty - which eventually turned out to be the decisive goal when Waine scored his first A-League goal in stoppage time.

Melbourne City 3 (Connor Metcalfe, Scott Galloway, Craig Noone)

Wellington Phoenix 2 (Gary Hooper, Ben Waine)

HT: 2-1