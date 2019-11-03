COMMENT:

As South Africa kicked, smashed, wrestled and sprinted their way into the history books with a thrilling and thoroughly deserved Rugby World Cup victory over England at Yokohama they became the first nation to win the Webb Ellis trophy after losing a pool game.

Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe became the first players to score tries for the Springboks in a World Cup final. This was their nation's third and they haven't lost one yet. To the 1995 and 2007 triumphs, add the glory of 2019.

In doing so, Siya Kolisi became the first black captain to hoist the

