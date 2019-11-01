Ardie Savea's rise has continued, with the All Blacks flanker nominated for World Rugby Men's Player of the Year.

Savea is one of six nominees for the award in a list that reflects just how important forward packs have been to the game over the past 12 months.

United States of America hooker Joe Taufete'e, Welsh lock Alun Wyn Jones, English flanker Tom Curry and South African flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit have also been nominated, with South African winger Cheslin Kolbe the sole back up for the award.

The last four players to win the award have been first five-eighths, while in 2018 South African hooker Malcolm Marx was the sole forward nominated.

This year's list of nominees is the first to feature just one back since the accolade was first awarded in 2001.

Savea becomes the 15th All Blacks player to be nominated for the award. Former captain Richie McCaw is the most nominated player in the award's history, with eight nominations. He and former No 10 Dan Carter have won the award the most times, with three each.

Reigning New Zealand Rugby Player of the Year Kendra Cocksedge is among the nominations for the women's award, looking to claim the title for a second time. The Blacks Ferns No 10 is joined by English trio Sarah Bern (prop), Katy Daley-McLean (first five-eighth) and Emily Scarratt (centre), as well as French halfback Pauline Bourdon.

All Blacks to be nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year

Richie McCaw – eight nominations, three wins

Dan Carter – five nominations, three wins

Beauden Barrett – three nominations, two wins

Julian Savea, Rieko Ioane – two nominations

Kieran Read, Brodie Retallick - one nomination, one win

Tana Umaga, Mils Muliaina, Piri Weepu, Jerome Kaino, Ma'a Nonu, Ben Smith, Dane Coles, Ardie Savea* – one nomination

* - nominated this year