Minister for Sport Grant Robertson has praised the way the All Blacks and New Zealanders are coping with their Rugby World Cup semifinal anguish, noting the vastly different reaction to the team's last early exit 12 years ago.

Robertson was among the many New Zealanders who watched on helplessly from the stands in Yokohama as England outplayed the All Blacks in their dominant 19-7 semifinal victory last Saturday.

That result consigned the devastated All Blacks to contesting third place with Wales in Tokyo today – the first time since 2003 they have been in this position – while England advanced

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.