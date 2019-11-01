COMMENT

Sport, as everyone who competes at any level knows, is not just a physical exercise, it's mental. It is the most difficult mental exercise I've attempted, much harder than studying, pondering and writing.

In sport you discover the mind is the one muscle you can't easily control. Often it's your real opponent. I'm in awe of minds that can sink a vital putt, serve out a set, concentrate for 100 runs or play the heart out for 80 minutes of rugby.

I missed the first 20 minutes of the World Cup semi-final. When I came in the All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.