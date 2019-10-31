COMMENT:

The Black Caps return to the international cricket arena tomorrow, beginning their Twenty20 series against England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

A return to the shortest format should provide fans with some entertainment sorely missing between these two sides of late, with England v New Zealand cricket contests certainly having no recent examples of massive games ending in drama, umpire error, confusion, and arcane tiebreakers.

Keeping with subjects that are arcane and confusing – my cricket articles - here are five things to watch out for in the five Twenty20s.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Colin Munro and Martin Guptill – reunited and it

England's fresh faces

Kuggeleijn – away Scott-free?

Related articles:

Lockie Ferguson's return

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Yes, it's going to happen again