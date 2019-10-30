Follow live as the All Blacks team is named ahead of their clash against Wales.

Wales are hoping to make the most of the game no one wants to play in.

Wales haven't beaten the All Blacks in 66 years, going all the way back to 1953, but with the pressure off heading into Friday's bronze medal match at the Rugby World Cup, the Six Nations champions are set to play with more freedom in Tokyo.

The losing run sits at 30 straight defeats with the closest they've come to upsetting New Zealand being a 26-25 defeat in 2004.

Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde said yesterday that the lack of pressure going into the bronze medal game could lead to a more positive playing style.

According to Opta Stats, Wales achieved just 182 metres from 114 carries for a 1.6metre average in their semifinal defeat, the lowest any side has ever recorded in a Rugby World Cup fixture.

"There is no pressure on either side so hopefully we can play with freedom and having nothing to lose allows you to do that.

"New Zealand will also be a very dangerous team because of that but we just have to enter into the spirit of the occasion, go out there and make it a great game," he added.

Wales were denied a spot in their first ever final after losing 19-16 to South Africa on Sunday. Friday's clash in Tokyo will be their third bronze medal game, having won the 1987 third-fourth playoff against Australia.

It will be their first clash against the All Blacks at a World Cup since 2003.

"I'm glad the bronze medal match is against the All Blacks. I don't think it would be the same if we were facing somebody else because the All Blacks are the All Blacks, in fairness to them," McBryde said.