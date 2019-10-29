Warning: Offensive language in video below.

All Black TJ Perenara and his wife Greer are warming hearts after springing a big surprise on their whānau in Tokyo.

As the All Black and his family battled through the aftermath of the tough semifinal loss to England, he and his wife sought to flip the grief on its head through a unique reunion.

At a Tokyo restaurant Perenara left the dinner table, only to return 10 minutes later carrying his baby nephew Tāwera, along with his niece, sister and brother-in-law, much to the joy of the unaware remaining whānau.

TJ Perenara touching down during their match against Namibia. Photo / Mark Mitchell

His wife Greer posted the emotional moment in a video on social media.

"After some of the toughest few days, sometimes you just need all the awhi from the people who care about you most," she wrote.

"My husband has the biggest heart. Just another reason why at the end of the day, who you are as a person: the husband, the son, the uncle, the brother, the mate - not the rugby player, is why I am so grateful that I get to ride this wave called life by your side as your wife."

Greer said it was "priceless" to see the whānau that happy.

"Seeing our whānau this happy due to you and your giving nature is just absolutely priceless.

"You don't know how much I adore you Mr P.

"You are so much more than a game. You're just a bloody incredible family man, husband and human being."

The All Blacks take on Wales in the playoff for third place on Friday evening.