For the second time in two years the Melbourne Cup fate of a Kiwi contender could be decided by Victorian vets.

But this time it could work in favour of Cambridge trainers Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman.

Two years ago the pair had ATC Derby winner Jon Snow forced out of the Cup by Victorian Racing Club vets, who examine every Melbourne Cup acceptor in the days before the great race.

Jon Snow was forced out of the Cup by what was judged to be minor soreness two years ago but this week the pressure is going on a couple

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.