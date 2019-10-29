For the second time in two years the Melbourne Cup fate of a Kiwi contender could be decided by Victorian vets.

But this time it could work in favour of Cambridge trainers Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman.

Two years ago the pair had ATC Derby winner Jon Snow forced out of the Cup by Victorian Racing Club vets, who examine every Melbourne Cup acceptor in the days before the great race.

Jon Snow was forced out of the Cup by what was judged to be minor soreness two years ago but this week the pressure is going on a couple of the European visitors for the race and that could greatly aid the Baker-Forsman-trained The Chosen One.

The winner of the Herbert Power at Caulfield two starts ago, The Chosen One sits 26th in the order of rankings for the Cup, with 24 final acceptors to be declared on Saturday night. There are no emergencies declared for a Melbourne Cup.

Although a lot can change between now and the final field cut-off, overseas raiders Marmelo, who finished second in the Cup last year, and fellow UK galloper Ispolini are being re-examined by the VRC vets.

They and other overseas visitors, including defending champion Cross Counter, were examined by a bone scanning machine which is now being used at the Werribee quarantine and training facility the northern hemisphere horses all pass through.

The VRC vets were not entirely happy with the results for Marmelo nor Ispolini so will talk to their trainers and monitor both horses further between now and the Cup.

Their trainers were playing down any concerns about being forced out of the Cup yesterday but with horse welfare the hot button issue in Australian racing, the official vets are being more thorough.

If the pair did come out, The Chosen One could technically be in the final Cup 24 before Saturday, but there is also a chance he could be leapfrogged by the winner of the Lexus on Saturday, a win-and-you-are-in last chance saloon for Cup aspirants.

One of those will be Matamata-trained Sir Charles Road, who even after a consistent Sydney spring and finishing seventh in the Melbourne Cup last season sits 29th, so almost certainly needs to win to the Lexus make the Cup.

So Baker faces an uncertain week but at this stage could run The Chosen One in the Lexus.

"At this stage we are planning to start him because he probably needs to win it to get in," says Baker.

"I am aware of those two European horses they are looking at and anything could change before the weekend.

"But we would want to be 23rd in the order to consider not starting him on Saturday because the winner of the Lexus could get over top of him, too, if he was only 24th.

"So he is starting at this stage and we have up until the weekend to make that decision."

The in-form Mark Zahra has been booked for The Chosen One should he start but he won't be available for the Melbourne Cup so if they four-year-old makes next Tuesday's A$7,750,000 race a new rider will be needed.

One Baker-Forsman representative definitely starting at Flemington on Saturday is Long Jack, who has drawn barrier 16 in the A$2million VRC Derby.

"You wouldn't believe the run we have had with draws, with horses like Madison County, The Chosen One and this horse.

"And make no mistake, draws can win you these big races, especially in a race like the Derby which has a very tricky starting point.

"So we are happy with the horse and at least we have Craig Williams on but it still isn't going to be easy."

The trainers were understandably disappointed with Aretha finishing near the tail of the field in the Soliloquy Stakes at Ellerslie on Saturday and will discuss with her owner before confirming a trip to Riccarton for the 2000 Guineas on November 16.