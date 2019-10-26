On the latest episode of Beyond the Game, NZME's rugby panel looks back at the All Blacks' loss to England.

NZME's Alex Chapman is joined in the studio by All Black legend Buck Shelford and Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde to review all the talking points from the All Blacks loss.

Shelford summed up the emotional state of the All Blacks after the heartbreaking defeat.

"It's a sad day for them," he said. "And you know life goes on. But they'll be taking it pretty hard tonight.

"They were physically outplayed and tactically outplayed as well."

Blyde agreed, giving credit to England: "Full credit to England. That is what a World Cup [winning] team plays like."

Radio Sport rugby commentator Nigel Yalden also joined the show from Yokohama, sharing his thoughts on the game and painting the picture of heartbreak from Kiwis in Japan.

NZME reporter Cheree Kinnear then looks at the reaction from Auckland and speaks to rugby fans who watched the game at Headquarters bar.

We also hear from former Springbok Joel Stransky who offers his insight on the match overnight and looks forward to the second semifinal between South Africa and Wales.