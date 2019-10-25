Injuries have struck at the worst possible time for a number of teams - with the Rugby World Cup semifinals about to begin. Christopher Reive looks at the lay of the land, from the least affected team to the most.

England

Injuries: None

As it stands, they come into the game with their full squad. No8 Billy Vunipola appears to have overcome an ankle injury that slowed him down early in the tournament, while the rest of the squad is healthy and ready to go against the All Blacks. In summary, England have avoided the injury cloud.

All Blacks

Injuries:

Matt Todd - shoulder - questionable to return next week.

Matt Todd was injured in the All Blacks' quarter-final against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks reserve flanker was injured during last weekend's efforts against Ireland. He was ruled out of their semifinal against England earlier this week and was replaced on the bench by Patrick Tuipulotu.

"His shoulder's making good progress, but not fast enough," Hansen said of Todd's status. "But he should be alright if we're lucky enough to play another game next week."

Springboks

Injuries:

Cheslin Kolbe - ankle - questionable to return next week.

Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe was ruled out of his side's semifinal against Wales with an ankle injury. Photo / AP

Perhaps one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, the Springboks winger's tournament has been cut short after he sustained an ankle injury in the team's semifinal triumph over Japan. The dynamic 25-year-old speedster has been a revelation for the side since making his test debut last year, scoring seven tries in 13 matches. His place on the wing will be manned by S'Busiso Nkosi for the side's semifinal against Wales.

"It's disappointing not to have Cheslin available as he has been brilliant for us since we first called him up last year," Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said.

"But we really rate Sbu and he will slot straight in. I am as excited to see what he can do as I would be if 'Chessie' were playing. Sbu has been very close to selection as it is."

Wales

Injuries:

Josh Navidi - hamstring - ruled out of World Cup; Liam Williams - ankle - ruled out of World Cup.

There are few worse times to lose two of your teams key players than before a World Cup semifinal but unfortunately for Warren Gatland, it's the situation he finds himself in.

Hard-working No 8 Josh Navidi has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a hamstring injury during the side's slim quarter-final victory over France. Navidi has been a welcome physical presence for the Welsh during the World Cup and a leading influence on the defensive side of the ball.

Welsh No8 Josh Navidi will miss the remainder of the World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Photo / Photosport

To make matters that much tougher, star fullback Liam Williams went down during a training session in the lead up to the semifinal against South Africa, sustaining a tournament-ending ankle injury. One of the side's leading and most threatening ball runners, Williams has been one of the standout fullbacks of the World Cup.

Williams has been replaced in the No 15 jersey by Leigh Halfpenny.

Gatland will breathe a sigh of relief that his midfield combination of Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies are fit to play, after dealing with a hand and knee injury respectively.

Davies trained with his leg heavily strapped this week after being a late withdrawal from the side's quarter-final against France.

"These games don't come around very often. I think sometimes, even if your leg is hanging off, you need to strap it to get yourself right," Wales skills coach Neil Jenkins told the Telegraph.