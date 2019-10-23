Strong field for Soliloquy doesn't faze Noble.

Trainer Lance Noble is welcoming the most challenging 3-year-old filly clash of the season so far even though he knows it could derail the classic plans of his stable star.

Noble has three fillies entered for the $70,000 Barneswood Farm Soliloquy Stakes at Ellerslie on Saturday, although Manchu is almost certain to head to Te Rapa on Monday instead after drawing wide.

That leaves Noble with Bavella and Familia in the group three feature on Saturday against her Gold Trail Stakes conqueror Aretha and the other first three placegetters home in that race a month ago.

The Gold Trail, in which Bavella finished the bravest of seconds, had been our best 3-year-old fillies race so far this season and the form out of it has been franked by Kali winning so impressively at Ashburton last Saturday.

But the Soliloquy is arguably stronger as it also contains Travelling Light, who was stunning winning at Matamata last start, Sorrentina, Sires' Produce placegetter Bella Mente and the filly who beat her last start in Chiaretta.

Noble has been eying the Soliloquy ever since Hastings as the race that will tell him whether Bavella can finish 1400m strongly enough to book her ticket to Riccarton for the 1000 Guineas on November 16, where she would need to run a testing 1600m. "We always knew this would be a strong field but I say bring it on," says Noble. "It is a great chance for us to gauge where we are and where we sit against these fillies.

"So it won't be easy but we have a good draw and it is the test we need to tell us whether we should press on to Riccarton."

A big, bold daughter of Snitzel, Bavella might find 1600m right at the end of her range but Noble is getting increasingly confident she will handle it.

"In her work and around the stables, in her demeanour since Hastings, she has suggested to me she is more likely to get 1600m now."

Noble also has the perfect post-race judge to rate Bavella, with rider Leith Innes having also ridden new 1000 Guineas favourite Kali to win last Saturday so he has a good handle on the filly form.

"We are also giving Familia her crack at the black type this Saturday because she has barrier one and she is ready for 1400m now."

Manchu, who impressed winning at Hastings last start, will head to Te Rapa, where many of the Soliloquy field are also nominated for the $100,000 Sarten Memorial against talented boys likes Equinox, Double Impact and Harlech.

"We will take Manchu out from Saturday because of her draw and a couple of others might do the same and a lot will depend on the track at both venues.

"But while we have had some rain [in Auckland] the really strong winds should help dry the track and hopefully it will get back to a dead6 or something like that."

Although Bavella could end up chasing group one glory next month her stablemate Prince Jabeel is likely to miss the entire summer.

The once long-time maiden who emerged to win the City Of Auckland Cup and finish third in the Wellington Cup has been sidelined by a tendon tweaked in a trial early in the season and is only returning to work now.

"It is a real shame because he will miss some of, if not all, the Cups over the summer, with even the Auckland Cup in March only 50-50 now."

Soliloquy Stakes

• $5.50: Aretha, Travelling Light

• $6.50: Bavella

• $8.50: Loire, Sorrentina

• $12: Hastobegood

• $14: Chiaretta, Jennifer Eccles, Diamonds Galore

• $21 or better: the rest.