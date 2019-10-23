Strong field for Soliloquy doesn't faze Noble.

Trainer Lance Noble is welcoming the most challenging 3-year-old filly clash of the season so far even though he knows it could derail the classic plans of his stable star.

Noble has three fillies entered for the $70,000 Barneswood Farm Soliloquy Stakes at Ellerslie on Saturday, although Manchu is almost certain to head to Te Rapa on Monday instead after drawing wide.

That leaves Noble with Bavella and Familia in the group three feature on Saturday against her Gold Trail Stakes conqueror Aretha and the other first three placegetters home in that race

