A potential final athletics career push has begun for Dame Valerie Adams as she attempts to compete in the shot put at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Adams turned 35 this month. She returned to train at the Millennium Institute on Auckland's North Shore in July after giving birth to her second child, son Kepaleli, in March.

Over the coming weeks, the three-time Olympic shot put medallist takes the next steps towards securing another title.

She takes her family to Darwin, Australia, and Magglingen, Switzerland, for a training block of up to six weeks before Christmas, working alongside former coach Jean-Pierre

