A former water polo star and the niece of ex-Springboks coach Nick Mallett has resigned as a teacher and sports coach at a top South African school amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student.

According to South African media reports at the weekend, 30-year-old Fiona Viotti left Bishops Diocesan College in Rondebosch unexpectedly last week with the school announcing it had started an investigation into allegations of "serious misconduct".

Viotti, who was in charge of water polo and swimming at the school and coached the under-14A rugby team, was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with a final-year pupil at the R150,000-a-year ($16,000) school.

Former Springboks coach Nick Mallett and his niece Fiona Viotti. Photos / Getty Images, Supplied

According to the Sunday Times, Bishops principal Guy Pearson sent a note to concerned parents, saying: "Bishops is currently investigating allegations that there has been serious misconduct by one of its teachers. The teacher has resigned with immediate effect and the school is conducting a full investigation."

Viotti reportedly married long-time partner Pavo Viotti late last year. She is the niece of Nick Mallett, who coached the Springboks between 1997 and 2000.

According to the Sunday Times, Fiona Viotti has also resigned as the manager of the under-19 Western Province Schools Water Polo boys' team.

Fiona Viotti has reportedly quit as coach of the Western Province Schools Water Polo boys' team. Photo / Supplied

The Weekend Argus reported the student had recently tried to break off the relationship with but that he had received threatening WhatsApp messages from the teacher.

Fiona Viotti was a water polo star in her teens and was later featured as one of the 'Beauties of Sport' in the South African Sports Illustrated in 2009.

Both Mallett and the Viottis refused to comment when approached by the newspapers.