Follow live as the All Blacks speak for the first time after the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals were confirmed.

Steve Hansen, Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown are set to speak to media after their clash against Ireland was confirmed, and we will bring you all their thoughts on the match-up and the other key World Cup issues.

All Blacks skipper Kieran Read has stressed the need for his team to step up mentally this week as they prepare for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland.

The challenges have already come for them in Japan. The All Blacks have had to cope with a cancelled final pool game against Italy due to a typhoon which also severely limited their training time on Saturday – they spent the majority of the day in the team hotel playing cards, darts and watching movies – but now the weather has come right so too should their mental application go up a notch because there are no second chances.

"This is the real deal right now for us," Read said. "This week if we don't perform we go home. That's the reality of it and that's the exciting part. The reason we're here is to give our ourselves a chance and this is week on in that quest.

"Mentally we're going to have to be a lot stronger and step up. There are always things that come with finals games. Pressure is one of those and how you deal with that. Hopefully the guys get really excited by it."

Read confirmed the All Blacks trained extremely hard on Friday, a day which would have featured a light captain's run but for the cancelled game in Toyota City. "It was fun. Today we've been in the gym and setting ourself up for the week ahead. I think we're in pretty good shape."

He also confirmed he had learned a lot from his previous World Cup successes in 2011 and 2015 as far as the knockout phases go.

"The guys that were there in 2015 and a couple of us from 2011, have great fond memories of those experiences. We've been there and done it but for us it's stepping up and each week and tournament is so different. The opposition is always going to be different as well."