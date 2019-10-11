COMMENT

The All Blacks of the not so distant past were a relatively precious bunch whose day could be thrown by the wrong milk being poured in their cereal.

Seriously, if some of them couldn't find the TV remote within the first five seconds of looking for it, the meltdown could be spectacular.

Unfortunately, All Blacks' management only found this out when the team infamously imploded at the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

It was a campaign that was riddled with all sorts of dramas – mostly minor – and the All Blacks didn't cope with the hand fate dealt them

