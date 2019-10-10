On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Here's to Agustin Pichot, World Rugby's vice-chairman, for recognising why we aren't seeing the scintillating attacking play at this World Cup compared with the last one: damn near everyone is standing offside.
His solution is an interesting one which we'll look at in a moment, but in the meantime the answer is simple: the match officials must police the offside line at the breakdown because for whatever reason they aren't doing it at the moment and neither do they seem to be worried about what's happening at said breakdown.
The latter has all the law and order of a 1860sWild West border town; players are entering the ruck from all sides and angles. While officials scrutinise the legality of every contact, it's a free for all on the ground.
Namibia hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld had the game of his life against the All Blacks at Tokyo Stadium recently but how he won a penalty after going off his feet at the breakdown and being offside at the same time – all in front of referee Pascal Gauzere – made as much sense, well, Sam Cane later being penalised for being offside.
If Cane had transgressed by creeping past the last foot at the breakdown then everyone at this tournament has. Constantly. The officials are clearly taking a hands-off approach in order to let the game flow but the game can't if defences can pick the pocket of the man receiving the ball.
What we're getting instead is either breakdown after breakdown as the ball carrier cuts back into the defence, or dropped ball. The humid conditions are not helping with the handling but either way it's not a great viewing experience.
And it's a formula all of the All Blacks' opponents will take from here on. Ireland, in particular, constantly push the offside line and flop all over the opposition's ball in order to slow an attack. They were comfortable in the rain against Scotland but gasping in the heat against the helter-skelter style of Japan and if they are the All Blacks' quarter-final opponents they'll be doing everything they can to slow the tempo.
Coach Joe Schmidt complained about a few offside penalties going against his team during the defeat to Japan – one of the best games of the tournament. Strangely, he claims to have received an acknowledgement that Angus Gardner transgressed in awarding them (assistant Jerome Garces called two of them) – possibly because such marginal calls haven't been made at any other time here.
The answer is simple, and it's not necessarily tied to the new whiz-bang technology suggested by the progressive Pichot.