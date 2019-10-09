Leading Italian television presenter Diletta Leotta has responded to sexist chants from football fans in Naples after footage of the 28-year-old being harassed went viral last week.

Leotta, who covers Serie A football for streaming service DAZN in Italy, was walking past a section of Napoli fans during a match at Stadio San Paolo, when she was repeatedly asked to bare her breasts.

Speaking to the Sun, Leotta said she saw the funny side - which is why she reacted by wagging her finger at the fans and giving them the thumbs down.

"Napoli fans supported me throughout the game then try tried to go further after the Napoli win, but it was just a joke," Leotta said.

Advertisement

Leotta fell victim to hackers in 2016 when her iCloud was hacked and nude images of her was leaked online.

This led to a public outcry - including from famous footballers like Italian striker Mario Balotelli.

Leotta, who started covering football in 2010 and has also worked for Sky Sports, was reportedly left devastated by the breach.

"Sometimes it feels like everything I do goes viral," she told the Sun.

"I filed charges, not only to protect my personal privacy, but as one of many women who need to fight back because of the same issues.

"I really appreciated Mario Balotelli's gesture and support. I felt I was not alone on that occasion and realised that the problem is much more common than I've ever expected."