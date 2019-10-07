The Chinese women's 4x100m relay team has been disqualified from the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Saturday, after hilariously missing the baton transition on the track.

The team crossed the finish line almost 25 seconds behind the USA, who claimed the gold medal.

However, due to a mix-up in the final baton change between Kong Lingwei and Ge Manqi, the team ended up being disqualified.

The Chinese team had been a contender for a medal right up until the moment of confusion, when the baton exchange was not made within the takeover zone.

Advertisement

They eventually managed to cross the finish line, but were later disqualified. Photo / Supplied

The rules state the baton must be handed over before crossing the yellow line on the home straight, which the team did not manage to do.

Realising that they could be in breach of the rules, Kong Lingwei and Ge Manqi attempted to backtrack and make the changeover the right way.

The attempt led to hilarious scenes, with the two athletes running backwards as everyone else on the track kept running towards the finish line.

The team did not achieve the result it needed but footage showing the athletes' confusion was seen by thousands of viewers online, who thought it was hilarious.