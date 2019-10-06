COMMENT

This is the All Blacks. Late in the game, very late, TJ Perenara scores a try on the wing. He's not a winger, he's a scrawny little halfback, but today he's been subbed on as first five eighth. Only no one told Perenara. It's an attacking play from their 22, and he's not at first five. Ben Smith has stepped in, he's actually the fullback, but who's counting really?

Smith takes a smart pass from replacement halfback Brad Weber and slaps it on to Perenara, who surges upfield.

That "dual playmaker" role between Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett, first

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.