New Zealand will be well represented at UFC 243 on Sunday with a number of Kiwi fighters on the card, including Israel Adesanya who meets Robert Whittaker with the middleweight title on the line. Christopher Reive brings you all you need to know ahead of the bout.

What's the big deal?

I'll give you two options here, because it all depends on where you stand on Robert 'from New Zealand but also from Australia' Whittaker.

Selection 1: Around 60,000 people are going to pile into Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on a card headlined by two Kiwi fighters. The biggest ever attendance for a UFC event was just under 56,000 – at the same venue in 2015. This card, headlined by two Kiwis, is expected to surpass that mark and do massive numbers on pay-per-views around the globe.

Option B: The UFC has taken the Australia v New Zealand rivalry and put it in on a pedestal for the world to see. The company clearly likes this option better than the first – with all the promotion and marketing being based around Australia v New Zealand. Either way, two local Australasian fighters are going to be front and centre on one of the biggest nights in MMA history.

Regardless of the way you see it, today, two of the sport's finest go head to head for the UFC middleweight title.

Will it clash with the All Blacks' blockbuster against Namibia?

There's a chance of there being about a 15 minute overlap between the two, but there's also a chance the fights are done and dusted before kickoff. Looking at the card, it would be surprising if every bout went the distance, so there's every chance to action wraps up well in time for you to get in position to see the All Blacks put 50 (or more) on Namibia.

Even better – you can go straight from the UFC into the All Blacks game, and then keep the good times rolling into the NRL Grand Final.

Why do both guys already have a belt?

Because Whittaker was unable to defend his title earlier this year due to illness, the UFC booked a fight to find an interim champion between Adesanya and American Kelvin Gastelum. Not knowing how long Whittaker would be sidelined for, booking an interim title fight meant Whittaker's absence wouldnt hold up the division.

Adesanya won against Gastelum by unanimous decision in Atlanta earlier this year, and remains interim champion until both fighters step inide the octagon on Sunday.

Are there other Kiwis fighting or is it just Adesanya?

There are four New Zealand-based fighters on the card, and two others who were born in New Zealand.

Adesanya (17-0) is one of three City Kickboxing fighters on the docket:

Dan Hooker (18-8) – New Zealand's longest tenured UFC athlete – squares off against No 6 ranked lightweight Al Iaquinta (14-5-1) in the co-main event. This is a bout between two of the toughest guys in the division and guarantees fireworks. This fight is on the pay-per-view section of the card. Fun fact - both fighters are qualified real estate agents.

Brad Riddell makes his UFC debut at UFC 243. New Zealand Herald photograph by Michael Craig

Brad Riddell (6-1) – New Zealand's newest UFC athlete – makes his debut against Australian Jamie Mullarkey (12-2), who is also on debut. Another bout in the lightweight division, there's a little bit of tension here as Mullarkey essentially used Riddell's name to get himself on the card. As Riddell told me last week: "I'm going to hurt him." If anyone has seen the man they call Quake fight, you'll know you probably don't want to make him angry. This fight is on the ESPN preliminary section of the card, which you will be able to view on ESPN on Sky without buying the PPV.

Outside of City Kickboxing is Hamilton's Luke Jumeau (13-4) – who fights out of Core MMA. The welterweight has been out of action for 20 months due to injury, but returns against Brazilian Dhiego Lima (14-7). Expect a fast start from Lima, who is going to test Jumeau's ring rust early on. Both fighters have the tools to win the fight by knockout, submission or decision. This fight is on the PPV section.

Joining Whittaker (20-4) in the ranks of those representing New Zealand and Australia is heavyweight Justin Tafa (3-0). Formerly of West Auckland, the undefeated protégé of Mark Hunt steps into the octagon against Yorgan de Castro (5-0) – the UFC's first and only fighter from Cape Verde – who is also making his UFC debut as an unbeaten prospect. This fight is also on the PPV section of the event.

Adesanya and Whittaker's fight will go five rounds if necessary. The rest of the fights are all three-round bouts.

Will any of the outcomes have an impact on the UFC coming back to New Zealand?

I'm told the UFC were actually looking to bring another event to New Zealand late this year or in the early months of 2020, but with this event being moved from Las Vegas to Melbourne, it put plans to return to New Zealand on the backburner temporarily. UFC boss Dana White has said if Adesanya dethrones Whittaker that's a good chance he'll defend the belt in Auckland, so make of that what you may.

How can I watch it?

The early prelims are available exclusively on the UFC's streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, and start at 11.45am NZT.

The preliminary bouts (featuring Kiwi Brad Riddell) get underway at 1pm NZT on ESPN.

The main card is available on Sky Arena for $34.95 and kicks off around 3pm NZT.

I'll be live blogging the action cageside in Melbourne right here at nzherald.co.nz from the start of the preliminary card at 1pm.

TAB odds

Israel Adesanya $1.85 Robert Whittaker $1.90

Dan Hooker $1.56 Al Iaquinta $2.30

Luke Jumeau $2.15 Dhiego Lima $1.65

Brad Riddell $1.65 Jamie Mullarkey $2.15