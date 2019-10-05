Off the bench or starting, Ben Smith could yet play a major role at this Rugby World Cup.

From the outside it's easy to assume changes to the All Blacks attacking structure – their quest to start two playmakers, primarily Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett, at 10 and 15 – have pushed Smith behind Barrett, George Bridge and Sevu Reece in the back three pecking order.

While that's true, Smith has been sharp off the bench in the last two tests with his footwork in the wide channels and intelligent decision-making providing notable contributions.

"To be fair he's only drifted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.