Off the bench or starting, Ben Smith could yet play a major role at this Rugby World Cup.

From the outside it's easy to assume changes to the All Blacks attacking structure – their quest to start two playmakers, primarily Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett, at 10 and 15 – have pushed Smith behind Barrett, George Bridge and Sevu Reece in the back three pecking order.

While that's true, Smith has been sharp off the bench in the last two tests with his footwork in the wide channels and intelligent decision-making providing notable contributions.

"To be fair he's only drifted back behind a fairly special player," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said. "Beauden Barrett is not too bad, is he? That's not a criticism that he's not getting picked ahead of Beauden.

"Ben's told you this himself - he's not lacking any confidence after I said he was. The Tongan game was good for him. We saw him the other night he started to have a bit of a twinkle in his eye and sparkle in his footwork and I think that'll just continue."

Ben Smith returned with a "sparkle in his footwork" according to All Blacks coach Steve Hansen. Photo / Photosport

Smith returns to start in his favoured fullback jersey for the All Blacks' third World Cup pool match against Namibia but his experience is likely to give him the edge over Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane to retain the bench role in the coming weeks.

Almost all Smith's test career has been in a starting capacity – he's come off the bench in only 12 of his 82 tests. Reverting to this role has, therefore, required some adjustments.

One of the quirks is not expending too much energy during pre-match warm-ups and there's then the ability to watch the match unfold to assess where chances may present.

Beauden Barrett makes a break with Richie Mo'unga in support. Photo / Photosport

"I'm definitely learning in that space but I've really enjoyed that role and trying to come on and add impact," Smith tells the Herald in Tokyo. "Early on in my All Blacks career, I spent a bit of time on the bench.

"The last couple of games it's been a case of covering the wings, 15 and 10 when Beauden and Richie are out there.

"I've played more on the right-wing than the left and I suppose you get used to that. Some of the scrum strikes with the way the nine defends are a wee bit different from the left to the right but apart from that, it's pretty similar.

"It's important to keep an eye on what's going on so you can spot opportunities that may have opened up in the earlier stages where you can then exploit them when you get on or giving the guys that feedback where there's a chance at half time."

Four years ago Smith was so integral to the All Blacks he was stationed anywhere in the backfield where they believed opposition would attack them with high kicks. Similarly, if the All Blacks went to the air on attack, Smith was sent forward to contest.

Such is their dominance in this pool phase that the All Blacks are rarely tested in the air. But, come the knockouts, and even their final pool match against Italy, the style of rugby will tighten and teams will target them aerially, which will increase Smith's value.

"There's definitely that aerial game where teams, especially from nine, are trying to pressure teams into trapping them so they can bring line-speed and offside lines.

All Blacks veteran Ben Smith. Photo / Photosport

"Some teams are employing the tactic from turnover ball where they look to kick to pressure to get teams back in their own territory. There's opportunities with that, too, if teams don't execute or you manage to nail that part of the game and then you can attack."

Back at fullback against Namibia, it is a case of slotting into one of the dual playmaker roles and taking pressure off Jordie Barrett, who dons the 10 jersey for the first time at this level.

"It's fitting into our systems and having a couple of conversations with Richie and Beauden and how they've found playing together and making sure they're not in each other's back pocket too much, that they're getting their own space. I've learnt a bit from that with Beauden passing it on.

"It's jumping in where needed and a heads up by realising where there's a gap that needs to be filled."