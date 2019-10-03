Kiwi Tom Walsh needed just one throw to qualify for the shot-put final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Walsh, 27, beat the qualification standard by more than a metre, dispatching his first effort 21.92m.

"I wanted to come out tonight and throw one and get it over and done with, and put the feet up as fast as I can, so that's what I managed to do along with three other guys," Walsh said.

Walsh will be joined in the final by the likes of Brazil's Darlan Romani and American Darrell Hill, who also needed just one throw to advance.

New Zealand team-mate Jacko Gill, the 2011 world youth champion, also qualified with his first throw of 21.12 metres.