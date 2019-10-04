Joseph Tapine hopes to join a long list of influential Kiwi enforcers in the NRL Grand final.

Think of Sonny Bill-Williams in 2004 and 2013, Tawera Nikau and Stephen Kearney at the Storm in 1999, Adam Blair against the Eels in 2009 and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves blasting through Melbourne last year.

They were hard men who made their mark on the game's biggest day, helping to tip the contest.

The Raiders' forward has always been a bit of a firebrand, who likes to play on the edge, straddling that fine line with his intensity and physicality, while trying to avoid sanctions from referees and trips to the judiciary.

"I try to bring the aggression in defence and get the boys revved up," said Tapine. "I don't have a set role, I just try to be that player that everybody wants to play with and make a difference."

Joseph Tapine brings up his 100 NRL game milestone on Sunday. Photo / Photosport

From early in his career Tapine was never one to back down, or be awed by reputations.

In his first season at the Raiders in 2016, he relentlessly targeted Martin Taupau during a clash with Manly, when Taupau was a senior Kiwis forward.

Later that year he singled out compatriot Tohu Harris in the preliminary final against the Storm.

"It's part of the game but I'm a bit more mature," said Tapine. "I still have a blow-up every now and again, but not as often. I've matured a bit around those areas and learnt a bit more about the game. But it's a contact sport and some of those situations are hard to avoid."

The 23-year-old Tapine, who brings up his 100 NRL game milestone on Sunday, isn't daunted by the big occasion.

That was illustrated two weeks ago against the Storm, with his crunching tackle jarring the ball from Josh Addo-Carr to effect a turnover in the 77th minute, and setting up the Raiders' chance for their houdini act.

Canberra's rise in 2019 has caught the imagination after they finished 10th last year, and Tapine saw positive signs early.

"After some games where our defence was really on, I felt like the boys had what it takes," said Tapine. "We kept a couple of teams scoreless and really turned up for some [player] milestones....we knew we were working for each other."

Tapine has also observed the crucial contribution of two other Kiwis, at different ends of the spectrum; ageless forward Sia Soliola and rookie wonder Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. Photo / Photosport

"They've been great," said Tapine. "Sia is fitter than most of us. He's a freak, prepares well, does everything right and is a big influence on our team. He is a good talker too and we learn a lot from him. And Charnze has been killing it."

Tapine has been roommates with Nicoll-Klokstad, and been impressed with the maturity of the former Warrior.

"He has actually taught me a lot, he is really professional," said Tapine. "I've seen some things he has done and thought, that's not too bad, I'll add it to my routine.

"When he arrived I didn't really know what to expect, to be honest. I hadn't really seen him play and then he came and he just started killing it. I thought man 'this guy is a freak, a great buy for our club'."

Despite the magnitude of Sunday's game, Tapine won't be straying from his matchday routine.

After breakfast, he'll join a few teammates in the gym for a "primer session", with some light weights and a spell on the rowing machine, before the squad convene for coffee.

Lunch is followed by a short sleep ("I have to have a nap on game day, otherwise I don't feel right") before donning the headphones -"always the slow jams"- for the trip to the stadium.

Tapine will face plenty of Kiwis in the opposition on Sunday, led by Waerea-Hargreaves, Isaac Liu and Siua Taukeiaho

"It's going to be tough, physical," said Tapine. "[But] I love the challenge of the physicality We just have to take them on and try to dominate, so I am looking forward to the contest."