With traces of dried blood staining the tips of his nostrils and sweat still pouring from his body, amateur boxer Aminio Manu took stock of his unanimous victory over Majre Apiata-Cook in Hastings today.

"I think the second round was probably the best I had," was Manu's verdict of the junior male 70kg bout in the first session of the opening day of the five-day Boxing New Zealand National Championship at the Hastings Sport Centre.

It was an educated assessment from the 16-year-old Hamilton fighting under the banner of HQ Hit Fitness, the stable of his trainer, Cairr George.

The five-member judging panel of Paul McSharry, Sunita Lallu, Rua Williams, Jack Tutuvanu and Peter George had no doubts, giving the St Paul's Collegiate pupil a 5-0 (28-29 [Apiata-Cook first], 27-30, 28-29, 27-30, 28-29) endorsement in the 3 x 2-minute rounds encounter.

Not only had Manu fought him before but had also beaten him heading to the 117th nationals.

"When it came to the third round it was just all about staying with the punch and being able to stay in the middle to own the ring a little bit," he said, happy to take it to Apiata-Cook, of Whangarei in the first two rounds before letting him come to him.

Manu, someone who takes his measure from delivering a flurry of jabs, said his opponent was a better fighter from their previous meeting.

"He obviously knew a little bit more about me and had done his homework towards the five weeks we've had [to the nationals]."

A laughing Manu said he would make sure to keep his right guard up better if they met again.

In his third year, the orthodox boxer said he liked to keep his skills confined to the ring but outside it was all about defending himself when finding himself in an awkward situation.

Manu said his trainer, who runs a gym in Hamilton, had turned professional so flying the Auckland flag was a logical move.

It was the third of four blue corner victors while the remaining four in that session went to the red one.

In the second blue corner verdict, Haumera Tainui also posted a unanimous victory over Ezra Wilson,

"Straight left to the body," Tainui quipped after his maiden bout against Wilson, which was a first-up quarter-finals of the junior male 63kg division.

However, the 14-year-old from the Canterbury Boxing Club had done his homework on Wilson, picking the brains of club mate Daniel Meehan who had fought the 15-year-old before.

"Daniel told me he's not good on his back foot so try to come on to your front foot and use your angles."

When Tainui started landing his straight jabs he knew he had Wilson on a leash, as it were.

The grinning teenager, who is under the tutelage of trainer Holly Sullivan, gave himself a 7 out of 10 to go on to defend his crown at his third nationals.

He is expecting a stiff challenge from Taine Murray, of Hawke's Bay, who he has beaten and lost to in two previous bouts.

The Linwood College Year 10 pupil has been polishing his ring craft since he was 5, following in the well-trodden footsteps of his father and forefathers.

"It's a family generation game and I just love the sport," he said, adding he also enjoyed the dose of "fame" that came with the code. "I just wanted to follow my dad and I get to make my family proud as well."

He harbours ambitions of emulating the feat of Hamilton heavyweight pugilist David Nyika who is a Commonwealth Games representative.

Wilson revealed he had sparred with southpaws but this was his first opponent.

The 15-year-old from Hutt Valley felt he had lost the fight in the last round when, inexplicably, he couldn't land a punch.

"I thought I won the first two rounds but I was headbutted twice in the last round," said Wilson whose father Matt Harten hones his skills. "I was a little stunned and kind of lost focus a little bit."

The Year 10 pupil from Heretaunga College said referee Lau Tomu had cautioned Tainui to keep his head up.

Wilson, who was the taller boxer with a longer reach, has a record of 18 wins from 23 bouts.

He has been training for five years but got into the ring competitively in the past three years.

"I love the adrenalin rush," he said, finding it's an advantage to have Harten as his mentor because he motivates him when his attitude suffers a little.

Jerome Pampellone is fighting later tonight. Photo/Photosport

Awatea Henry, of Otago, beat James Gillies, of Auckland, in the welterweight division while Cyprezz Manukau-Atkins, of Whanganui, had the 5-0 measure of Khadyn Kahukiwa, of East Coast, in the 40kg cadet male division to round up the blue corner victors.

In the cadet male 44kg grade, Wild Wiseman, of Central North Island, beat Edward Richards, of Christchurch, 3-2 on a split decision but the former's stablemate, Genesis Seuli succumbed 5-0 to Jett Larby, of East Coast, for a profitable red corner.

In the cadet male 48kg grade, Kyan Mooney, of Christchurch, beat Jahziah Machuca Sciascia 4-1 while Omid Azizi, of Auckland, emulated that margin of victory over Dayton Kawau of Central North Island in the cadet male 50kg division to round off the red corner wins.

The elite open championship divisions — with four senior preliminary bouts — were on the card later tonight.

The women's 51kg bout between 2017 champion Katie Thomson, of Auckland, and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Tasmym Benny, of Shamrock BA, was billed as the one to watch.

Wendell Stanley, of Auckland, who won boxer of the tournament award at the Taipei Cup in August 2019, is a favourite against Bryce Raynes, of Bay of Plenty, in the welterweight men's division.

No doubt, reigning light heavyweight champion Jerome Pampellone, of Auckland, was the other drawcard after turning heads at the AIBA men's world championship in Russia after just three years in the ring.