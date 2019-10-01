Mystery surrounds the departure of high performance guru Alex Corvo from the Warriors.

The club say he is returning to Australia for family reasons, but the Herald understands that some negative feedback from the playing group may have also been a contributing factor.

Corvo was the head of performance (head trainer) at the Auckland club, after arriving to much fanfare before the 2018 season.

The former Raiders player was credited with the upswing in performances that year, as the Warriors looked fitter and had more endurance than in previous seasons.

Advertisement

But he's leaving the club after his second campaign, with a year remaining on his contract, with his exit confirmed by head coach Stephen Kearney at last week's end of season awards night.

"He's going home because he wants to be closer to his family," Kearney told the Herald.

"Most of his family is back in Australia so he has decided to go back, so that is the reasoning. We are very respectful of that situation. That's a no brainer. That's why we have come to the decision. It is a mutual understanding…[with] Alex wanting to head back to Australia to be closer to his family."

Corvo declined to speak about his departure, saying via text to the Herald that "I have no comment to make".

Corvo has an impressive CV.

Shaun Johnson, Adam Blair and Blake Green listen into Warriors new fitness coach Alex Corvo ahead of the Warriors final preseason trial against Gold Coast Titans. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

He was at the Melbourne Storm for 11 seasons from 2002-2013, a period when they made four straight grand finals (2006-09) and won the 2012 premiership.

He then spent three seasons at the Broncos, and was in the Kangaroos set up for six years under Tim Sheens.

Corvo has also been part of the Queensland State of Origin program for the last three campaigns.

Advertisement

But it's understood his methods didn't always find favour with the playing group at Mt Smart, especially after the first season.

It's believed there was dissatisfaction with Corvo during this past campaign, and this was expressed in reviews submitted by the players.

However Warriors CEO Cameron George denied there were player-related issues with Corvo, and said he had left a great legacy.

"Alex has absolutely raised all standards here and our base level in that respect has gone to a new level that we haven't experienced previously," said George. "He's been a great contributor and is held in the highest regard by the club. He helped this club go in the right direction, and that will be proven in the long run."

Former Warriors trainer Alex Corvo. Photosport.co.nz

There has been significant personnel changes in the Warriors' performance and medical area over the last two years.

Former head physiotherapist John Love left at the end of the 2018 season, after eight years with the club.

Former head trainer Balin Cupples also departed around the same time, after four years at Mt Smart.

Cupples worked as a deputy to Corvo in 2018 – after being in the head of performance role himself for three seasons – and is now at the Newcastle Knights.

During last season physiotherapist Luke Wilson and physical performance coach Mark Harvey, who had previously worked with the Blues and New Zealand Sevens, also left the Warriors. Harvey is now at the New Zealand Breakers.

And long-time head of medical John Mayhew also recently retired, after 15 seasons as the club's doctor.

George says they have already started the recruitment process to replace Corvo, and Kearney has met with a couple of candidates.

He added that their search is not limited to league circles, and they may bring in someone with expertise from other contact sports.

"We are open minded in that respect," said George. "It's an area that is always changing and developing."