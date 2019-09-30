COMMENT:

Ardie Savea's form over the past year is all the more remarkable for the fact the vision in his left eye is seriously impaired.

For the Hurricanes and All Blacks, Savea has claims to be the best rugby player on the planet.

On and off the field he has matured to such an extent that the All Blacks could not leave him out of their first-choice starting team.

It was during Sam Cane's absence with a broken neck that Savea produced a series of compelling performances that included snaffling match-winning turnovers and scoring tries at the death to fully cement his status.

Such is Savea's talent he is now one of few players that can seamlessly switch between all loose forward positions at test level.

In this World Cup he will start at blindside but often move to No 8 for scrums to utilise his speed and he then creates havoc on the edges with ball in hand.

And, yet, only now are we discovering that for the best part of two years he has been battling vision in his left eye that he says "makes everything blurry".

Imagine how good Savea could be with two fully functioning eyes. Undoubtedly these vision challenges prevent him reaching his true potential.

Ardie Savea putting on his new goggles. Photo / Getty

Rugby is a fast-moving beast, especially the way the All Blacks and New Zealand rugby in general attempts to play, that it's amazing Savea has been able to reach the heights he has while concealing the debilitating impediment that clearly restricts his peripheral vision.

With his legs pumping, all-action style, Savea is already one of world rugby's most recognisable stars.

His decision to now wear goggles during matches, starting in the All Blacks second World Cup pool match against Canada tomorrow in Oita, will not only see his profile further soar but inspire many around the globe struggling with similar issues.

Savea is a passionate advocate for mental health and this latest goggles development is sure to break down barriers for those with vision challenges who harness doubts about their ability to play elite sport.

If he can do it, why not others?

Irish-born Italian first five-eighth Ian McKinley, who damaged his left eye in a freak rugby accident, was the first player to wear the protective goggles.

It's fair to say McKinley's global reach pales in comparison to Savea.

Long-term everyone will hope Savea's sight improves but, for the moment, it's pleasing World Rugby approves the ability to wear goggles during matches or we may already be robbed of the chance to witness Savea's game-breaking rugby talent.

As Savea noted, the bigger picture is protecting his eyes so he can enjoy everyday life with his family.