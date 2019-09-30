COMMENT:

Ardie Savea's form over the past year is all the more remarkable for the fact the vision in his left eye is seriously impaired.

For the Hurricanes and All Blacks, Savea has claims to be the best rugby player on the planet.

On and off the field he has matured to such an extent that the All Blacks could not leave him out of their first-choice starting team.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was during Sam Cane's absence with a broken neck that Savea produced a series of compelling performances that included snaffling match-winning turnovers and scoring tries at the death to fully

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.