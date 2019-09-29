Spark Sport have responded after having yet more streaming problems during Wales' 29-25 Rugby World Cup victory over Australia last night.

The company was slammed by thousands of customers online after myriad problems struck its broadcast.

As the broadcast began, there were problems during the national anthem, with sound cutting out during the Welsh anthem, while talking could be heard in the background as well.

Fans were then treated to two commentaries played simultaneously to begin the clash. As Spark's main caller, Scotty Stevenson, made his introduction, fans also heard a Welsh voice over the top of him, with the host nation's commentary also being broadcast at the same time.

We lost audio for part of the Welsh national anthem and now the audio is out of time with the pictures. Will @SparkNZ be offering another refund?

Now we have @sumostevenson talking over the British commentators. — Hamish Rutherford (@oneforthedr) September 29, 2019

The problems didn't stop there. While the dual-commentary issues were fixed as the game got underway, some users were still having problems with audio being delayed, while Spark also seemingly lost pictures at one point, with multiple replays of an early Dan Biggar drop goal being played while Stevenson was commentating live action.

After the game, Spark explained the blunders, pushing the blame for the early audio problems onto TVNZ, though not explaining the issues later in the game.

"As previously commented on by TVNZ, at the beginning of the Australia vs Wales game there were some production issues with the audio feed from TVNZ during the first few minutes of the match," the company said in a statement.

"However these issues were quickly resolved."

Spark said it served 115,000 simultaneous streams - its most since the 132,000 peak during the All Blacks-South Africa clash, which a major streaming issue and the game simulcast on TVNZ's Duke channel from half time.

Spark Sport audiobook having an absolute MELTDOWN in opening minutes of #WALvAUS at @rugbyworldcup - Welsh anthems on mute, two sets of commentators talking over each other and audio crew in background saying “just block it out”... — Chris Morris (@JournoMan) September 29, 2019

Just lost 3 mins of coverage as you were playing a slow motion repeat of the drop goal by wales meanwhile the game is playing and commentators talking and we are missing the game. What a Damn Joke this. Sort it out Spark, this isnt even a technical issue. FFSAKE #sparksport — Sparky (@NZProudKiwi) September 29, 2019

Spark sport just showing video slow motion, whilst the action continues. The commentary team completely unaware. Highly unprofessional. #AUSvWAL — Sean Hamlin (@wiifm) September 29, 2019

The problems came after Spark Sport's boss had promised customers the telco will deliver the remaining matches for the Rugby World Cup.

Many viewers encountered pixelating, blurring, buffering or lost signal during the All Blacks' win over the Springboks, after which Jeff Latch had claimed there would be few issues covering future games.

"We believe we are going to deliver for the next match and the other 41 matches left in the Rugby World Cup," Latch said.