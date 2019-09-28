Former Black Stick Gemma McCaw's hockey odyssey continues, now taking her across the ditch to suit up for the Adelaide Fire.

McCaw joined the team in Sydney this weekend ahead of the opening round of Australia's Hockey One competition, on the back of a strong comeback campaign with Midlands in the New Zealand National Hockey League.

The 28-year-old led this year's NHL tournament in goal scoring, with eight of Midlands' 25 goals coming from her stick in her first national tournament since 2017.

While the 246-cap Black Stick announced her retirement from the international level late in 2017, she recently hinted that she would be open to a return for the national side if the offer presented itself.

Advertisement

"You can never say never," she told TVNZ in August, "but at the moment I'm just focusing on Midlands and NHL."

McCaw last played for the Black Sticks at the Rio Olympics in 2016.