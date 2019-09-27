All you need to know ahead of...

South Africa v Namibia

After losing to the All Blacks in their World Cup opener, the Springboks have made 13 changes to their starting side for the encounter, which includes moving mobile hooker Schalk Brits to the back of the scrum in a loose trio that also includes sevens veteran Kwagga Smith and Francois Louw.

That, along with the half-back pairing of No 10 Elton Jantjies and halfback Herschel Jantjies, suggests the Boks are going to look to keep the ball in hand and test the solidity of the Namibian defensive line with eager runners.

It is a change of strategy from the forward-based, kicking style employed in the opening 23-13 loss to New Zealand last weekend, but proof that coach Rassie Erasmus can pick horses for courses and is not married to a single gameplan.

"Namibia are a little bit of an unknown factor for us. We studied them a lot in the games leading up to the World Cup, and then the Italy game (which Namibia lost 47-22)," said Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus.

"What that (loose trio) gives us is a lot of speed over the park, which is another benefit against a Namibian team which, in our analysis, they just want to play the game and enjoy the game and have a lot of fun.

"So, I think we will need some speed all over the park and this loose trio will give us that."

Elton Jantjies of South Africa. Photo / Photosport

Namibia has made 10 changes to the starting XV that lost to Italy 47-22 for the Pool B match against South Africa on Saturday in Toyota.

Only captain and lock Tjiuee Uanivi, and backs Cliven Loubser, JC Greyling, Chad Plato, and Johan Tromp are retained.

Scrumhalf Eugene Jantjies will extend the Welwitschias' all-time appearances record to 68.

Match details: Saturday 28 September, 9:45pm, City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota City.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Squads

South Africa

15. Warrick Gelant, 14. S'Busiso Nkosi, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Frans Steyn, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Elton Jantjies, 9. Herschel Jantjies, 8. Schalk Brits (c), 7. Kwagga Smith, 6. Francois Louw,5. Lood de Jager, 4. RG Snyman, 3. Vincent Koch, 2. Mbongeni Mbonambi, 1. Tendai Mtawarira

Reserves:

16. Steven Kitshoff, 17. Thomas du Toit, 18. Eben Etzebeth, 19. Siya Kolisi, 20. Franco Mostert, 21. Cobus Reinach, 22. Damian de Allende, 23. Cheslin Kolbe

Namibia

15. Johan Tromp, 14. Chad Plato, 13 JC Greyling, 12. Peter John Walters, 11. Lesley Klim, 10. Cliven Loubser, 9. Eugene Jantjies, 8. Adriaan Booysen, 7. Muharua Katjijeko, 6. Thomasau Forbes, 5. Tjiuee Uanivi (c), 4. Johan Retief, 3. AJ De Klerk, 2. Louis van der Westhuizen, 1. Desiderius Sethie

Reserves:

16. Obert Nortje, 17. Andre Rademeyer, 18. Johannes Coetzee, 19. Prince Gaoseb, 20. Janco Venter, 21. Wian Conradie, 22. Helarius Axasman Kisting, 23. Johan Deysel

How to watch:

The Herald will have live updates of the match from 9.30pm. Spark Sport coverage starts at 9:15pm. Kickoff is at 9:45pm.

Head-to-head:

Played:

South Africa and Namibia have met only once before, at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Last match: South Africa won 87-0 at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Prediction: South Africa by 57.

Group standings

