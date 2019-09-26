COMMENT:

The All Blacks are likely to change a few things around against Canada and I won't be surprised if Rieko Ioane gets a chance to remind everyone what he is capable of next Wednesday.

The big wing faces an uphill battle getting back into the top All Black lineup. George Bridge is playing so well, Sevu Reece as well.

When you've got two young wings who are just as fast, just as fit, and just as physical, who are playing really well, it is going to be very hard for Ioane to break back in.

