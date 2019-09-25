In the latest offering as part of its exclusive new partnership with Sky TV, NZME is broadcasting the weekly show New Zealand Press Box.

The popular sports news programme will be streamed live on nzherald.co.nz and simulcast on Radio Sport from 8pm.

Hosted by Bernadine Oliver-Kerby and now in its second season, New Zealand Press Box has been a fan favourite since its debut last year - debating the major issues and unpacking the big calls.

Jim Kayes, who will be hosting in Bernadine's absence, is joined by a panel consisting of Martin Devlin, Nathan Rarere, Taylah Hodson-Tomokino and Ashley Stanley.

The panel are set to discuss the Rugby World Cup, Tongan Rugby League and Israel Folau, and the extended ban on Russian athletes.



Follow all the discussion in the live stream above, with the show starting at 8.00pm.