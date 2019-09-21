Key moments from the thrilling World Cup opener between the All Blacks v South Africa.

2nd minute: Handre Pollard kicks a penalty to put South Africa up 3-0.

19th minute: Pollard lines up another penalty but he hits the post and the chance goes begging.

All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett.

20th minute:

Richie Mo'unga with the All Blacks' first breakaway. He's tackled in the Boks' 22.

21st minute: South Africa infringe at the breakdown, slowing the ball down. Lucky not to have someone sent to the sin-bin.

22nd minute: Mo'unga penalty. 3-3.

23rd minute: George Bridge scores a stunning try after the All Blacks break downfield, with Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett combing nicely. 8-3 All Blacks.

24th minute: Mo'unga conversion. 10-3 All Blacks.

27th minute: Scott Barrett try. All Blacks with plenty of pill and make it count as Lienert-Brown finds the gap. Draw and pass to Scott Barrett, who goes over under the sticks. 15-3 All Blacks.

28th minute: Richie Mo'unga conversion. 17-3 All Blacks.

34th minute: All Blacks with plenty of possession, unable to crack the South African defence.

37th minute: Missed penalty from Mo'unga. 17-3 All Blacks.

Halftime.

46th minute: Cheslin Kolbe breaks away. Down the sideline he goes, with only Mo'unga to beat. He attempts to wrong-foot him, but Mo'unga wins that battle. South Africa still hot on attack.

48th minute: Try South Africa. Pieter-Steph du Toit goes through a yawning hole from the breakdown to score. 17-8 to the All Blacks.

49th minute: Conversion from Pollard. 17-10 All Blacks.

All Blacks fans at the RWC 2019:

51st minute:

Changes: Sonny Bill Williams on for Ryan Crotty. Ofa Tuungafasi on for Nepo Laulala. For South Africa, skipper Siya Kolisi leaves the field.

52nd minute: de Klerk breaks as South Africa go hot on attack. Massive forward pass missed by the officials. All Blacks defence hangs on as they turn the ball over. Beauden Barrett launches a counter-attack as he gets all the way to the South African 22.

60th minute: Handre Pollard drop goal. 17-13 All Blacks.

62nd minute: Frantic play in the middle as the All Blacks have the possession but they can't crack the South African defence. Aaron Smith leaves the field for TJ Perenara.

65th minute: All Blacks win a scrum against the head after a few resets. They play the advantage with a quick shift out wide but the passes can't go to hand. We come back for the penalty, with Mo'unga lining up 3 points.

67th minute: Mo'unga kicks the 3 points - and then leaves the field. 20-13 to the All Blacks. Ben Smith on, Beauden Barrett to 10.

69th minute: South Africa turn the kickoff over and set up an attack on the All Blacks' 22. However strong defence from the New Zealanders as Savea traps the ball-winning penalty for not releasing.

72nd minute: All Blacks again with plenty of possession. SBW adds another skill to his game with a cross-field kick, however, it goes to South Africa. They return the favour, with SBW's kick this time getting charged. However, there was an advantage, from the breakdown. Barrett kicks the crucial 3 points. 23-13 All Blacks.

76th minute:Kolbe breaks the defence again, beating defender after defender as he slides into the All Blacks 22. However, Ardie Savea is ready and waiting once again as he wins the crucial turnover.

78th minute: Patient game from the All Blacks as they get to 15 phases, but can't break the South African defence. Frizell eventually knocks it on.

80th minute: One last chance for South Africa as they win a scrum penalty. Pollard gets them to the All Blacks 22 as the siren sounds.

Fulltime: 23-13 to the All Blacks.