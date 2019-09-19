POOL A

Ireland

Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

1

Coach:

Joe Schmidt

Captain:

Rory Best

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Quarter-finalists

1991:

Quarter-finalists

1995:

Quarter-finalists

1999:

Lost quarter-final playoff

2003:

Quarter-finalists

2007:

Pool

2011:

Quarter-finalists

2015:

Quarter-finalists

Overall record:

P 35 W 21 L 14

Odds:

$9

Squad

Forwards: Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn, Peter O'Mahony, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier.

Backs: Bundee Aki, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.

How they qualified: Automatic after finishing first in their pool at the 2015 World Cup.

Key player: Johnny Sexton.

World Cup high: Ireland were brilliant in their 15-6 defeat of the Wallabies in 2011, not only finishing top of their group but also beating Australia for the first time at a World Cup. However, they couldn't replicate that against Wales in the quarter-finals.

World Cup low: Ireland looked set for a place in the semifinals in 1991 until Michael Lynagh scored with three minutes remaining to hand Australia a 19-18 victory — the Wallabies went on to win the tournament.

Did you know? Ireland's last pool play defeat was a 30-15 loss to Argentina in 2007.

They will be happy: With at least a spot in the final. Expectations should be high which is warranted for the side's success over the last four years.

What we think will happen: Semifinals at least.

Scotland

Scotland. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

7

Coach:

Gregor Townsend

Captain:

Stuart McInally

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Quarter-finalists

1991:

4th

1995:

Quarter-finalists

1999:

Quarter-finalists

2003:

Quarter-finalists

2007:

Quarter-finalists

2011:

Pool

2015:

Quarter-finalists

Overall record:

P 38 W 22 D 1 L 15

Odds:

$41

Squad

Forwards: John Barclay, Simon Berghan, Fraser Brown, Scott Cummings, Allan Dell, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Stuart McInally (captain), WP Nel, Gordon Reid, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thomson, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.

Backs: Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Peter Horne, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland, Ali Price, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor.

How they qualified: Automatic after finishing second in their pool at the 2015 World Cup.

Key player: Stuart Hogg, if he is over injury problems.

World Cup high: Six-time quarter-finalists but having only once made the next step, Scotland's biggest World Cup win would have to be their 28-6 victory over Western Samoa in the final eight, 1991.

World Cup low: They were a dodgy Craig Joubert penalty away from earning a semifinal clash against Argentina four years ago. Instead it was another heartbreaking exit to Australia.

Did you know? Scotland have lost five times to New Zealand at the World Cup, three of those in the quarter-finals (1987, 1995, 1999).

They will be happy: Beating Ireland…their recent record isn't great against the Six Nations rivals but their squad has potential and a key win in the pool stage will boost their confidence.

What we think will happen: They will make it into the quarter-finals.

Japan

Japan. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

10

Coach:

Jamie Joseph

Captain:

Michael Leitch

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Pool

1991:

Pool

1995:

Pool

1999:

Pool

2003:

Pool

2007:

Pool

2011:

Pool

2015:

Pool

Overall record:

P 28 W 4 D 2 L 22

Odds:

$151

Squad

Forwards: Keita Inagaki, Yusuke Kizu, Jiwon Koo, Isileli Nakajima, Asaeli Ai Valu, Takuya Kitade, Atsushi Sakate, Shota Horie, Luke Thompson, Wimpie van der Walt, Uwe Helu, James Moore, Hendrik Tui, Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Michael Leitch (captain), Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno, Amanaki Lelei Mafi.

Backs: Kaito Shigeno, Fumiaki Tanaka, Yutaka Nagare, Yu Tamura, Rikiya Matsuda, Kenki Fukuoka, Ataata Moeakiola, Lomano Lava Lemeki,

William Tupou, Ryoto Nakamura, Timothy Lafaele, Kotaro Matsushima, Ryohei Yamanaka.

How they qualified: Automatic after finishing third in their pool at the 2015 World Cup.

Key player: Michael Leitch.

World Cup high: It has to be the remarkable pool play victory over South Africa in Bristol in 2015, the biggest upset in the tournament's history.

World Cup low: The All Blacks posting a 145-17 win over Japan at the 1995 tournament, which is a record for points that still stands.

Did you know? Down 70-0 to the All Blacks in 1995, Japan kicked a penalty.

They will be happy: Making the quarter-finals.

What we think will happen: They won't make the quarter-finals. Ireland will be too classy for them while Scotland has made important strides and won't be caught unaware.

Samoa

Samoa. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

16

Coach:

Steve Jackson

Captain:

Jack Lam

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Did not enter

1991:

Quarter-finalists

1995:

Quarter-finalists

1999:

Lost quarter-final playoff

2003:

Pool

2007:

Pool

2011:

Pool

2015:

Pool

Overall record:

P 28 W 12 L 16

Odds:

$501

Squad

Forwards: Afaesetiti Amosa, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam (captain), Piula Fa'asalele, Josh Tyrell, Chris Vui, Teofilo Paulo, Kane Leaupepe, Senio Toleafoa, Michael Alaalatoa, Paul Alo-Emile, James Lay, Jordan Lay, Logovi'i Mulipola, Motu Matu'u, Ray Niuia, Seilala Lam.

Backs: Ed Fidow, Tim Nanai-Williams, Ahsee Tuala, Belgium Tuatagaloa, Henry Taefu, Alapati Leiua, Reynold Lee-Lo, Kieron Fonotia, AJ Atatimu, Tusi Pisi, Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne Polotaivao, Melani Matavao, Pele Cowley.

How they qualified: Won the cross-regional playoff qualifying against Germany.

Key player: Chris Vui.

World Cup high: After being controversially left out of the 1987 event, Samoa established their credentials with a 16-13 win over Wales at Cardiff Arms Park in their first 1991 game. And they repeated the dose in 1999, winning 38-31.

World Cup low: A 60-10 thumping at the hands of South Africa in 2003.

Did you know? Samoa lost the biggest halftime lead in tournament history after squandering a 16-3 advantage against Argentina in 1999 to lose 32-16.

They will be happy: Finding the old spark … sprit is vital because they don't have the players.

What we think will happen: It doesn't look promising for a team lacking stars and lead-up form.

Russia

Russia. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

20

Coach:

Lyn Jones

Captain:

Vasily Artemyev

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Did not enter

1991:

Did not enter

1995:

Did not qualify

1999:

Did not qualify

2003:

Banned

2007:

Did not qualify

2011:

Pool

2015:

Did not qualify

Overall record:

P 4 W 0 L 4

Odds:

$501

Squad

Forwards: Azamat Bitiev, Andrey Garbuzov, Kirill Gotovtsev, Victor Gresev, Bogdan Fedotko, Vitaliy Zhivatov, Evgeny Matveev, Andrey Polivalov, Vladimir Podrezov, Evgeny Yelgin, Stanislav Selsky, Nikita Vavilin, Sergey Chernyshev, Tagir Gadzhiev, Roman Khodin, Andrei Ostrikov, Valery Morozov, Anton Sychev.

Backs: Vasily Artemyev (captain), Igor Galinovsky, Kirill Golosnitsky, Vasily Dorofeev, Yuri Kushnarev, German Davydov, Dmitry Perov, Vladislav Sozonov, Dmitry Gerasimov, Ramil Gaysin, Denis Simplikevich, Vladimir Ostroushko, Sergey Yanyushkin.

How they qualified: Won the European regional qualifying spot.

Key player: Vasily Artemyev.

World Cup high: Considering three of their four defeats in 2011 were thrashings to Ireland, Italy and Australia it's probably their 13-6 defeat to the USA.

World Cup low: They were handed three heavy losses in 2011 and hard to separate them leaking 183 points to Ireland, Italy and Australia.

Did you know? Their biggest win came against Denmark in 2000, a 104-7 thrashing.

They will be happy: With one win.

What we think will happen: Tricky team to gauge … could push the hosts close in the opener if Japan succumb to the pressure.

POOL B

New Zealand

All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

2

Coach:

Steve Hansen

Captain:

Kieran Read

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Champions

1991:

3rd

1995:

2nd

1999:

4th

2003:

3rd

2007:

Quarter-finals

2011:

Champions

2015:

Champions

Overall record:

P 50 W 44 L 6

Odds:

$2.20

Squad

Forwards: Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody, Atu Moli, Angus Ta'avao, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Matt Todd.

Backs: Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, George Bridge, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Ben Smith, Jordie Barrett.

How they qualified: Automatic after finishing first in their pool at the 2015 World Cup.

Key player: Beauden Barrett.

World Cup high: Three World Cup titles in 1987, 2011 and 2015 – don't make us pick one.

World Cup low: The quarter-final defeat to France in Cardiff in 2007 was a particularly bitter pill to swallow. But they haven't lost at the World Cup since.

Did you know? The 1987 World Cup All Blacks were billeted with local families rather than staying in hotels during the tournament.

They will be happy: Winning the Webb Ellis, and nothing less.

What we think will happen: They will go close of course but the rest of the rugby world no longer fears the All Blacks as they once did.

South Africa

South Africa. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

4

Coach:

Rassie Erasmus

Captain:

Siya Kolisi

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Did not enter

1991:

Did not enter

1995:

Champions

1999:

3rd

2003:

Quarter-finals

2007:

Champions

2011:

Quarter-finals

2015:

3rd

Overall record:

P 36 W 30 L 6

Odds:

$5.50

Squad

Forwards: Schalk Brits, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Steven Kitshoff, Tendai Mtawarira, RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Francois Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Backs: Willie le Roux, Warrick Gelant, Cheslin Kolbe, Sbu Nkosi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Frans Steyn, Jesse Kriel, Handre Pollard, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk, Cobus Reinach, Herschel Jantjies.

How they qualified: Automatic after finishing first in their pool at the 2015 World Cup.

Key player: Malcolm Marx.

World Cup high: Nothing will top their victory in the 1995 World Cup. Nelson Mandela was on hand, wearing captain Francois Pienaar's No 6 jersey for the final.

World Cup low: Losing to Japan in 2015, but they were able to rebound from that shock defeat and push the All Blacks in the semifinals.

Did you know? It was a 12-year gap between titles in 1995 and 2007. 12 years later they head to Japan.

They will be happy: With a third title. Recent results against the All Blacks prove they have the goods to go all the way.

What we think will happen: Might be their time. They have a monster pack, great goalkicker, and livewire halfbacks who give the 'Boks a lot of energy.

Italy

Italy. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

14

Coach:

Conor O'Shea

Captain:

Sergio Parisse

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Pool

1991:

Pool

1995:

Pool

1999:

Pool

2003:

Pool

2007:

Pool

2011:

Pool

2015:

Pool

Overall record:

P 28 W 11 L 17

Odds:

$501

Squad

Forwards: Simone Ferrari, Andrea Lovotti, Tiziano Pasquali, Nicola Quaglio, Marco Riccioni, Federico Zani, Luca Bigi, Oliviero Fabiani, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Dean Budd, Federico Ruzza, David Sisi, Alessandro Zanni, Maxime Mbanda, Sebastian Negri, Sergio Parisse (captain), Jake Polledri, Abraham Steyn.

Backs: Callum Braley, Guglielmo Palazzini, Tito Tebaldi, Tommaso Allan, Carlo Canna, Tommaso Benvenuti, Michele Campagnaro, Luca Morisi, Mattia Bellini, Giulio Bisegni, Jayden Hayward, Matteo Minozzi, Edoardo Padovani.

How they qualified: Automatic after finishing third in their pool at the 2015 World Cup.

Key player: Sergio Parisse.

World Cup high: They might have been pummelled 70-6 but had the honour of playing the All Blacks in the opening game of the first World Cup in 1987.

World Cup low: A lack of a top goalkicker and sinbinning of Mauro Bergamasco cost Italy a place in the 2007 quarter-finals as they went down 18-16 to Scotland in an ugly encounter.

Did you know? Mauro Bergamasco played in five World Cups for Italy (1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015).

They will be happy: Halting a horrible run of results against good teams.

What we think will happen: Nothing very good. Italy have failed to turn their admission into the Six Nations into much at all. It is a bit of a mystery.

Namibia

Namibia. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

24

Coach:

Phil Davies

Captain:

Johan Deysel

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Did not qualify

1991:

Did not qualify

1995:

Did not qualify

1999:

Pool

2003:

Pool

2007:

Pool

2011:

Pool

2015:

Pool

Overall record:

P 19 W 0 L 19

Odds:

$501

Squad

Forwards: Andre Rademeyer, Nelius Theron, Desiderius Sethie, AJ de Klerk, Johannes Coetzee, Obert Nortje, Louis van der Westhuizen, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Tjiuee Uanivi, Johan Retief, Thomasau Forbes, Rohan Kitshoff, Max Katjijeko, Prince Gaoseb, Wian Conradie, PJ van Lill, Adriaan Booysen, Janco Venter.

Backs: Cliven Loubser, Helarius Kisting, Damian Stevens, Eugene Jantjies, Darryl de la Harpe, Johan Deysel (captain), Justin Newman, JC Greyling, Johann Tromp, Chad Plato, Lesley Klim, Janry du Toit, PJ Walters.

How they qualified: Won the Africa regional qualifying spot.

Key player: Eugene Jantjies.

World Cup high: Lost 17-16 to Georgia in the last tournament. They also scored three tries in a game for the first time in 2015, on two occasions in defeats to Tonga and Argentina.

World Cup low: This one's much easier to select — Namibia's 142-0 loss against Australia in 2003 is the biggest losing margin in tournament history.

Did you know? Namibia have never won a game at a Rugby World Cup, playing more matches (19) without a win than any other nation.

They will be happy: If they can get that first win at the Rugby World Cup. They'll be circling that final pool game against Canada, ranked just ahead of them, in the calendar.

What we think will happen: The winless run continues.

Canada

Canada. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

22

Coach:

Kingsley Jones

Captain:

Tyler Ardron

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Pool

1991:

Quarter-finalists

1995:

Pool

1999:

Pool

2003:

Pool

2007:

Pool

2011:

Pool

2015:

Pool

Overall record:

P 29 W 7 D 2 L 20

Odds:

$501

Squad

Forwards: Tyler Ardron (captain), Kyle Baillie, Justin Blanchet, Hubert Buydens, Luke Campbell, Matt Heaton, Eric Howard, Jake Ilnicki, Cole Keith, Conor Keys, Evan Olmstead, Benoit Piffero, Andrew Quattrin, Lucas Rumball, Djustice Sears-Duru, Mike Sheppard, Matthew Tierney.

Backs: Nick Blevins, Andrew Coe, Jeff Hassler, Ciaran Hearn, Ben LeSage, Phil Mack, Jamie Mackenzie, Gordon McRorie, Peter Nelson, Shane O'Leary, Patrick Parfrey, Taylor Paris, Conor Trainor, DTH van der Merwe.

How they qualified: Won the repechage qualification spot.

Key player: Tyler Ardron.

World Cup high: Being competitive against the All Blacks in a 29-13 quarter-final defeat in 1991. They got that far after beating Fiji and Romania in pool play.

World Cup low: Having two players sent off in an ugly brawl in a 22-0 defeat to South Africa in 1995.

Did you know? Canada failed to record a win at the 2015 tournament, only the second time they've gone winless at the World Cup (2007).

They will be happy: If they can get a result against Italy along with a win over Namibia – and avoid embarrassing results against the All Blacks and South Africa.

What we think will happen: A battle with Namibia to avoid last place in the group.

POOL C

England

England. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

3

Coach:

Eddie Jones

Captain:

Owen Farrell

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Quarter-finalists

1991:

2nd

1995:

4th

1999:

Quarter-finalists

2003:

Champions

2007:

2nd

2011:

Quarter-finalists

2015:

Pool

Overall record:

P 44 W 31 L 13

Odds:

$6

Squad

Forwards: Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell (captain), George Ford, Piers Francis, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Ruaridh McConnochie, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

How they qualified: Automatic after finishing third in their pool at the 2015 World Cup.

Key player: Maro Itoje.

World Cup high: Winning in 2003. They were written off as too old and yet blew everyone away in Australia.

World Cup low: Their 2015 campaign was a disaster. As hosts, hopes were high, but they failed to make it out of group play following defeats to Wales and Australia.

Did you know? England were the first hosts since Wales in 1999 to fail to make the knockout stage after finishing third in pool A in 2015.

They will be happy: Despite the disastrous campaign four years ago they'll be expecting

a title in 2019.

What we think will happen: If they reach the semifinals it's likely they'll meet the All Blacks. Even though they pushed them at Twickenham last year, it might be too much on neutral territory.

France

France. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

8

Coach:

Jacques Brunel

Captain:

Guilhem Guirado

Previous campaigns:

1987:

2nd

1991:

Quarter-finalists

1995:

3rd

1999:

2nd

2003:

4th

2007:

4th

2011:

2nd

2015:

Quarter-finalists

Overall record:

P 48 W 33 D 1 L 14

Odds:

$26

Squad

Forwards: Jefferson Poirot, Rabah Slimani, Demba Bamba, Emerick Setiano, Cyril Baille, Guilhem Guirado, Camille Chat, Peato Mauvaka, Sabastien Vahaamahina, Paul Gabrillagues, Arthur Iturria, Bernard Le Roux, Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Louis Picamoles, Yacouba Camara, Wenceslas Lauret.

Backs: Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Serin, Maxime Machenaud, Camille Lopez, Romain Ntamack, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Sofiane Guitoune, Virimi Vakatawa, Yoann Huget, Alivereti Raka, Damian Penaud, Maxime Madard, Thomas Ramos.

How they qualified: Automatic after finishing second in their pool at the 2015 World Cup.

Key player: Guilhem Guirado.

World Cup high: They might have lost but they came within a d'un cheveu (whisker) of beating the All Blacks in the 2011 final.

World Cup low: Amazingly, they were beaten 19-14 by Tonga in pool play in 2011.

Did you know? France are the only side to lose three World Cup finals (1987, 1999, 2011).

They will be happy: They can make it to the semifinals. This is not a great French side but we've said that before.

What we think will happen: The first game against Argentina is key. Lose that and they need to beat England to have any chance of making the quarter-finals. Even if they do, it's likely Wales or Australia will be waiting in the next round. An early exit awaits them either way.

Argentina

Argentina. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

11

Coach:

Mario Ledesma

Captain:

Pablo Matera

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Pool

1991:

Pool

1995:

Pool

1999:

Quarter-finalists

2003:

Pool

2007:

3rd

2011:

Quarter-finalists

2015:

4th

Overall record:

P 37 W 19 L 18

Odds:

$41

Squad

Forwards: Nahuel Tetaz Chapparo, Mayco Vivas, Agustin Creevy, Julian Montoya, Santiago Socino, Juan Figallo, Santiago Medrano, Enrique Pieretto, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lezana, Javier Ortega Desio, Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni, Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

Backs: Tomas Cubelli, Felipe Ezcurra, Nicolas Sanchez, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Orlando, Matias Moroni, Lucan Mensa, Juan Cruz Mallia, Ramiro Moyano, Bautista Delguy, Santiago Carreras, Emiliano Boffelli, Joaquin Tuculet.

How they qualified: Automatic after finishing second in their pool at the 2015 World Cup.

Key player: Pablo Matera.

World Cup high: Their best-ever tournament was in 2007 when they topped the so-called pool of death by beating England and Ireland, and defeated Scotland 19-13 in the quarter-final. They were eventually beaten 37-13 by South Africa in the semifinal but rallied to thrash France 34-10 in Paris to win the playoff for third and fourth. They also reached the bronze final four years ago.

World Cup low: They failed to win a match in 1991 but were in a tough pool with Manu Samoa, Wales and Australia.

Did you know? Argentina are known as Los Pumas, but their emblem is actually that of a jaguar.

They will be happy: Will definitely see themselves as potential semifinalists.

What we think will happen: If they can find a good mix of creativity and power then they can be an interesting dark horse. And they had a good style at the last tournament.

USA

USA. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

13

Coach:

Gary Gold

Captain:

Blaine Scully

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Pool

1991:

Pool

1995:

Did not qualify

1999:

Pool

2003:

Pool

2007:

Pool

2011:

Pool

2015:

Pool

Overall record:

P 25 W 3 L 22

Odds:

$501

Squad

Forwards: David Ainu'u, Malon Al-Jiboori, Nate Brakeley, Nick Civetta, Cam Dolan, Dylan Fawsitt, Eric Fry, Hanco Germishuys, James Hilterbrand, Olive Kilifi, Tony Lamborn, Titi Lamositele, Ben Landry, Paul Mullen, Gregory Peterson, Ben Pinkelman, John Quill, Joseph Taufete'e.

Backs: Blaine Scully (captain), Nate Augspurger, Marcel Brache, Bryce Campbell, Shaun Davies, Ruben De Haas, Will Hooley, Martin Iosefo, Paul Lasike, AJ MacGinty, Will Magie, Thretton Palamo, Mike Te'o.

How they qualified: Won the Americas 1 regional qualifying spot.

Key player: Joe Taufete'e.

World Cup high: The US beat Japan in their first World Cup game in 1987 but it was their second victory over the Cherry Blossoms that stands out, winning 39-26 in 2003 to set records for most points scored and largest margin of victory.

World Cup low: They went winless four years ago including a 64-0 defeat to South Africa.

Did you know? They may have been luckless at World Cups but America are Olympic champions, with gold at the 1920 and 1924 Games.

They will be happy: If they can upset France or Argentina.

What we think will happen: Watch out France.

Tonga

Tonga. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

15

Coach:

Totai Kefu

Captain:

Siale Piutau

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Pool

1991:

Did not qualify

1995:

Pool

1999:

Pool

2003:

Pool

2007:

Pool

2011:

Pool

2015:

Pool

Overall record:

P 25 W 7 L 18

Odds:

$501

Squad

Forwards: Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Vunipola Fifita, Latu Talakai, Paula Ngauamo, Sosefo Sakalia, Siua Maile, Siua Halanukonuka, Ma'afu Fia, Ben Tameifuna, Sam Lousi, Leva Fifita, Sitiveni Mafi, Sione Kalamafoni, Maama Vaipulu, Fotu Lokotui, Zane Kapeli, Dan Faleafa, Nasi Manu.

Backs: Sonatane Takulua, Leon Fukofuka, Samisoni Fisilau, Kurt Morath, James Faiva, Siale Piutau, Malietoa Hingano, Nafi Tuitavake, Atieli Pakalani, David Halaifonua, Viliami Lolohea, Cooper Vuna, Telusa Veainu.

How they qualified: Won the Oceania 2 regional qualifying spot.

Key player: Telusa Veainu.

World Cup high: No question, it was beating France 19-14 in Wellington in the 2011 World Cup, a stunning result against the eventual finalists.

World Cup low: The 101-10 thrashing by England at Twickenham in 1999.

Did you know? Tonga defeated Australia in their first ever meeting in 1973.

They will be happy: If they can keep riding the wave started by the Tongan league team.

What we think will happen: Won't progress.

POOL D

Australia

Australia. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

6

Coach:

Michael Cheika

Captain:

Michael Hooper

Previous campaigns:

1987:

4th

1991:

Champions

1995:

Quarter-finalists

1999:

Champions

2003:

2nd

2007:

Quarter-finalists

2011:

3rd

2015:

2nd

Overall record:

P 48 W 39 L9

Odds:

$13

Squad

Forwards: Isi Naisarani, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper (captain), David Pocock, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Rory Arnold, Izack Rodda, Adam Coleman, Rob Simmons, Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Sekope Kepu, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Tolu Latu, Folau Fainga'a, Jordan Uelese.

Backs: Kurtley Beale, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jordan Petaia,

Adam Ashley-Cooper, Tevita Kuridrani, James O'Connor, Samu Kerevi, Matt Toomua, Christian Leali'ifano, Bernard Foley, Nic White, Will Genia.

How they qualified: Automatic after finishing first in their pool at the 2015 World Cup.

Key player: David Pocock.

World Cup high: They wouldn't be able to choose between their 1991 and 1999 campaigns.

World Cup low: Crashing out in the quarter-finals of the 2007 tournament to an England team barely holding together.

Did you know? Australia hold the record of most points scored by the loser of the World Cup final – 17 points in both 2003 and 2015.

They will be happy: Beating Wales, for a confidence booster in the pool.

What we think will happen: Will emerge from their pool, but won't get close to the trophy.

Wales

Wales. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

5

Coach:

Warren Gatland

Captain:

Alun Wyn Jones

Previous campaigns:

1987:

3rd

1991:

Pool

1995:

Pool

1999:

Quarter-finalists

2003:

Quarter-finalists

2007:

Pool

2011:

4th

2015:

Quarter-finalists

Overall record:

P 37 W 21 L 16

Odds:

$10

Squad

Forwards: Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Rhys Carre, James Davies, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Ken Owens, Aaron Shingler, Nicky Smith, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs: Josh Adams, Hallam Amos, Dan Biggar, Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Jonathan Davies, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Hadleigh Parkes, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin, Liam Williams, Tomos Williams.

How they qualified: Automatic after finishing second in their pool at the 2015 World Cup.

Key player: Alun Wyn Jones.

World Cup high: Reaching the semifinals in 2011. It was a good tournament for them – they were fit, well organised and played well.

World Cup low: Losing to Western Samoa in 1991 or Fiji in 2007 or seeing captain Sam Warburton red-carded in the semifinal in 2011, leaving them a man down for most of the game.

Did you know? After Warburton was sent off, the bloke in the seat next to him on the plane home from Auckland was Vincent Clerc (the French wing whom he had tip-tackled to earn the red card).

They will be happy: After Six Nations glory it has to be a first ever final and a maiden title to complete Gatland's successful reign.

What we think will happen: Semifinals at least but we can't see Wales doing the Six Nations-World Cup double like England in 2003.

Georgia

Georgia. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

12

Coach:

Milton Haig

Captain:

Merab Sharikadze

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Did not qualify

1991:

Did not qualify

1995:

Did not qualify

1999:

Did not qualify

2003:

Pool

2007:

Pool

2011:

Pool

2015:

Pool

Overall record:

P 16 W 4 L 12

Odds:

$501

Squad

Forwards: Mikheil Nariashvili, Guram Gogichashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Jaba Bregvadze, Vano Karkadze, Levan Chilachava, Giorgi Melikidze, Beka Gigashvili, Giorgi Nemsadze, Shalva Sutiashvili, Mamuka Gorgodze, Kote Mikautadze, Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, Lasha Lomidze, Otar Giorgadze, Beka Gorgadze, Beka Saghinadze.

Backs: Sandro Todua, Soso Matiashvili, Mirian Modebadze, Zurab Dzneladze, Davit Katcharava, Merab Sharikadze, Tamaz Mtchedlidze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Lasha Malaghuradze, Lasha Khmaladze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Giorgi Begadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Gela Aprasidze.

How they qualified: Automatic after finishing third in their pool at the 2015 World Cup.

Key player: Beka Gorgadze.

World Cup high: Doubling their World Cup wins total with two victories (17-10 over Tonga and 17-16 over Namibia) at the last tournament to finish third behind the All Blacks and Argentina.

World Cup low: Their first ever game, did not go quite so well, being humbled 84-6 by eventual winners England in 2003.

Did you know? Georgia are known as the Lelos, a nickname derived from a folk sport called Lelo Burti that shares traits with rugby.

They will be happy: They repeat 2015's efforts and earn two wins.

What we think will happen: That October 3 clash with Fiji in Higashiosaka should prove the third placed battle in pool D. Expect Georgia to just get the win.

Fiji

Fiji. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

9

Coach:

John McKee

Captain:

Dominiko Waqaniburotu

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Quarter-finalists

1991:

Pool

1995:

Did not qualify

1999:

Lost quarter-final playoff

2003:

Pool

2007:

Quarter-finalist

2011:

Pool

2015:

Pool

Overall record:

P 28 W 10 L 18

Odds:

$501

Squad

Forwards: Mesu Dolokoto, Sam Matavesi, Tuvere Veremalua, Lee Roy Atalifo, Campese Ma'afu, Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Manasa Saulo, Tevita Cavubati, Leone Nakarawa, Api Ratuniyarawa, Tevita Ratuva, Semi Kunatani, Viliame Mata, Mosese Voka, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (capatain), Peceli Yato.

Backs: Frank Lomani, Nikola Matawalu, Henry Seniloli, Alivereti Veitokani, Ben Volavola, Levani Botia, Josh Matavesi, Semi Radradra, Jale Vatubua, Vereniki Goneva, Filipo Nakosi, Waisea Nayacalevu, Josua Tuisovam, Kini Murimurivalu.

How they qualified: Won the Oceania 1 regional qualifying spot.

Key player: Leone Nakarawa.

World Cup high: Making the quarter-finals in 2007 when they had South Africa rattled for much of the game.

World Cup low: Being denied a fair crack at France in 1999 due to a horrific refereeing performance by Kiwi whistler Paddy O'Brien. He would later say it was a car crash of a performance.

Did you know? The only World Cup they failed to record a win was in 1991.

They will be happy: They win two group games over Uruguay and Georgia, however the latter will prove to be a tough matchup.

What we think will happen: No upset over Australia or Wales will mean a third straight failure to make the second round.

Uruguay

Uruguay. Photo / Photosport

Ranking:

19

Coach:

Esteban Meneses

Captain:

Juan Manuel Gaminara

Previous campaigns:

1987:

Did not qualify

1991:

Did not qualify

1995:

Did not qualify

1999:

Pool

2003:

Pool

2007:

Did not qualify

2011:

Did not qualify

2015:

Pool

Overall record:

P 11 W 2 L 9

Odds:

$501

Squad

Forwards: Facundo Gattas, Joaquín Jaunsolo, Mateo Sanguinetti, Germán Kessler, Guillermo Pujadas, Diego Arbelo, Juan Echeverría, Juan Pedro Rombys, Ignacio Dotti, Manuel Leindekar, Diego Magno, Franco Lamana, Manuel Ardao, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Diana, Juan Manuel Gaminara (captain), Juan Diego Ormaechea, Alejandro Nieto.

Backs: Agustín Ormaechea, Santiago Arata, Felipe Berchesi, Felipe Etcheverry, Juan Manuel Cat, Santiago Vilaseca, Agustín Della Corte, Tomás Inciarte, Federico Favaro, Nicolás Freitas, Leandro Leivas, Gastón Mieres, Rodrigo Silva.

How they qualified: Won the Americas 2 regional qualifying spot.

Key player: Agustín Ormaechea.

World Cup high: Beating Georgia at the 2003 tournament.

World Cup low: Conceding more than 100 points to England in the same World Cup.

Did you know? Uruguay have never beaten Argentina and the only time they have won the South American Rugby Championship was in 1982 when Los Pumas were absent from the competition.

They will be happy: If they can earn another victory over Georgia and avoid heavy defeats to Australia, Wales and Fiji, three teams who put 45+ on them four years ago.

What we think will happen: Will finish bottom of the group yet again.

