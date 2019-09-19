COMMENT:

The All Blacks' tactics against the Springbok rush defence will be fascinating to watch when the two heavyweights open their Rugby World Cup campaigns.

I'm picking it will be a high scoring game in Yokohama, with the All Blacks definitely coming out on top. They do need to make some adjustments though.

I felt they were taken a bit by surprise during the 16-all draw in Wellington this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Springboks knew exactly what they were doing from every ruck and in general play and the All Blacks didn't quite have the combinations they needed to deal with it.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.