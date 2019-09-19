COMMENT:

The All Blacks' tactics against the Springbok rush defence will be fascinating to watch when the two heavyweights open their Rugby World Cup campaigns.

I'm picking it will be a high scoring game in Yokohama, with the All Blacks definitely coming out on top. They do need to make some adjustments though.

I felt they were taken a bit by surprise during the 16-all draw in Wellington this year.

The Springboks knew exactly what they were doing from every ruck and in general play and the All Blacks didn't quite have the combinations they needed to deal with it.

The Springboks were very well aligned with each other with their defensive connections and it was hard for the All Blacks to adapt to that.

They would have done a lot of analysis after that game and it will be interesting to see how they respond.

I wouldn't be surprised if they add a bit of chip and chase behind the Springboks backline. It is something which Beauden Barrett is good at, kicking for himself or teammates.

He's got that knack of getting a good bounce of the ball – I'm not sure if it's down to practice, or the fact that he is just a very talented rugby player.

While it carries the risk of turning over the ball, it is a risk worth taking and the All Blacks are a side who always seem to pull those things off. Those kicks will get South Africa thinking, and perhaps wondering if they have to change their defensive tactics.

It will be good if the All Blacks have got a few tricks like that up their sleeve.

Whatever they do, they will have practiced it multiple times. You have to be 100 per cent confident in what you are doing and get it absolutely perfect without hesitation. If you are second guessing, there is no point in doing it.

And while the All Blacks have been working on different combinations, come the World Cup you need to have those things sorted.

This will be a statement game for both teams. You want to hit the ground firing. And the All Blacks will want to show the world what they can do, after some recent results have gone against them.

After that, the All Blacks play three weaker sides but their attitude won't change.

"Don't take any team lightly" is a common quote the Black Ferns Sevens take into World Cups and World Series tournaments.

You may be playing countries which are not as skillful or experienced, but they will be trying to make a stand, and show what their country can do. Treat every game like a final – that's the mentality of every international rugby player I believe.

Back to the opening game, which I think will be a high scoring one. Both teams are very strong attack-wise and they will be fresh, mentally and physically. My prediction: the All Blacks by 35 – 20.

