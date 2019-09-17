MMA superstar Conor McGregor may have announced his UFC comeback on Twitter.

The Irishman took to Twitter to share a time and place: "Dublin, December 14th."

Dublin, December 14th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 16, 2019

The MMA fighter has not entered the cage in nearly a year since his defeat to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last October. The cryptic tweet may have hinted at a possible date for his long-awaited return.

It has been rumoured that McGregor wanted to fight in Dublin, Ireland, reveals LadBible.

Advertisement

UFC vice-president at the time, James Elliot, said that the 31-year-old asked to fight in his native country.

"Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium are two places that we've looked at, we've made no secret about that," Elliot said.

"Conor has certainly made no secret about the fact that he wants to fight in Dublin."

"It's something that's on the agenda."

The potential twitter announcement comes only a few days after Justin Gaethje, a possible opponent, knocked out Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.