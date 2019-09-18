COMMENT by Melodie Robinson:

While you're reading this I'm on the plane - off to Japan to commentate on the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and I'm just as excited about this gig as I was in 2007 when I headed to Paris to cover my first Rugby World Cup.

Although that one proved a disaster from a New Zealand perspective, this one is similar in that no-one knows who will win and the country is a unique place to visit. And after a near two-year break - I'm back in the commentary box!

I think most of us know that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.