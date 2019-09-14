On a day in which the on-field sledging between players appeared to go up a notch in the final Ashes Test, former England captain David Gower offered his own contribution from behind the mic.

Just as the lunch break on day three at the Oval was ending Gower, who had been providing analysis from Sky's onsite studio, told viewers that the feed would return to the commentary box before emitting the words,"I haven't got a f**king clue."

After what appeared to be a comment meant only for the off-microphone production staff, Shane Warne, who was next on commentary, then apologised to viewers for "microphone issues", before continuing to cover the match.

The final Ashes Test is Gower's last Test match working for Sky after the subscription television broadcaster decided not to offer the veteran commentator a new contract, a decision Gower has publicly expressed his unhappiness about.

The unwitting outburst did appear to amuse social media users, however, with one commenting that this was "David Gower going out in style...". Gary Lineker, who has already expressed his disappointment at Gower's departure, and who also shares an agent with Gower, tweeted, "Not for the first time in his career, Gower wins the Ashes."