Serge Blanco scoring the most famous try in French rugby history. Campese's fumbles in 1987, and magic four years later.

The drop goal wizardry of Wilkinson, Stransky and De Beer.

Kirwan's run, Lomu's steamroll, Shelford's coat hanger. Canada's bizarre uniform of 1995, and Scotland's garish 'volcano vomit' Orange four years later.

And if you can stand it, the horrors of Twickenham (1999), Sydney (2003) and Cardiff (2007), which still hurt, but not as much.

With Rugby World Cup fever upon us, a deep dive through Spark Sport's offering provides a perfect antidote.

The recent bad weather allowed a weekend's trawling, with a treasure trove to be explored on their website.

No one knows how the tournament will pan out for the telecommunications company (fingers crossed) but their entree package is superb.

It's the major advantage of a streaming service, with all the content at your fingertips.

Their series of 'top five' packages will provoke plenty of comment, counting down everything from most controversial calls, most questionable team kits and biggest upsets, to best drop goals, team tries and solo touchdowns.

Jonah Lomu, quite rightly, has his own section, with Spark Sport commentator Scotty Stevenson listing the top five tournament tries by the legendary winger.

Somewhat surprisingly, his memorable try against England in 1995 (one of four that afternoon), when he steamrolled Mike Catt, only ranks fifth in his personal summary.

There's three in total against the English spanning two World Cups, but the best is judged to be Lomu's second against France in 1999, which is superb to watch overlaid with the awestruck French language commentary.

The dodgy uniforms section was entertaining, with Canada's awful 1995 offering the standout (Stevenson said it looked like a "Maple tree had puked on their backs") while the All Blacks' infamous grey jersey of 2007 made a predictable appearance.

Spark Sport rugby commentator Scotty Stevenson. Photo / Photosport

The drop goal section was brilliant.

Stephen Larkham's 45 metre effort on the run in 1999, off a sodden Twickenham turf still astounds, as does the height that Stransky managed in his kick that sealed the 1995 final, as the ball sailed above the top of the goal posts.

Though the Springboks seemed destined for that World Cup, they were very lucky in their semifinal, beneficiaries of a charitable call from Welsh referee Derek 'gold watch' Bevan.

It's eerie to watch 1.97m, 112kg French lock Abdel Benazzi arrowing towards the try line, and quite unbelievable to imagine that he was stopped short of the chalk, as Bevan judged.

The final whistle blew minutes later, and South Africa hung on by four points.

But it's not judged the most questionable call, which instead occurred during the 1987 World Cup semifinal between the All Blacks and Wales, with the sending off of Huw Richards, after he was floored by surely the best right hook in tournament history.

A try by the late Jerry Collins is the unlikely choice for the best ever All Blacks Cup try, while touchdowns by Ma'a Nonu and Josh Kronfeld also feature.

Spark Sport's extensive vault, via their tournament pass, also includes more than pivotal matches from previous tournaments, and interviews with some key figures.

Ian Jones recalls the uneasy feeling as France mounted their unlikely comeback in 1999.

He missed the cut for that match, but was doing expert commentary on radio and admits he was also lost for words watching the last 15 minutes.

The 2007 quarter-final in Cardiff was also compelling, if slightly tragic viewing.

Coach Graham Henry admits the team was "under prepared" heading into the knockout stages, while the words of TV3 commentator Hamish McKay just before kickoff probably summed up the feelings of a nation that had got ahead of itself.

"New Zealand rugby's obsession with the World Cup … judgement day one of three," said McKay, before he realised what he had said and added in "...possibly".