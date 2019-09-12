Follow live updates of the first day of the final Ashes test.









Australia has broken an 18-year Ashes hoodoo, winning the urn on English soil for the first time since 2001 with a thrilling 185-run victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

The Aussies have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series with one match left to play. Even an English win at The Oval and a 2-2 final result will see the tourists leave British shores with bragging rights because they won the last series Down Under in 2017/18.

Not since Steve Waugh was captain just after the turn of the century have Australian cricket fans had the chance to celebrate an away Ashes triumph. Now captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer will forever be remembered as the brains trust that masterminded a historic chapter in Australia's cricket history after four straight Ashes series losses overseas in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2015.

"That feels amazing to know the urn's coming home now," Steve Smith told Sky Sports.

"It was always one I wanted to tick off my bucket list to get the urn over here … to know that's coming home is extremely satisfying."

An elated Paine told the BBC: "I didn't think it would be this emotional. The amount of work that's gone into retaining the Ashes has been enormous and I'm really proud of this group and how we bounced back from Headingley."