COMMENT

By next Saturday it will be all on, the supreme carnival of rugby. The magnificent, infuriating, fascinating, exhilarating four-yearly moment of truth for our best national product. Already nothing else seems to matter.

The All Blacks' arrival made a splash in Japan this week. They're better known than rugby there. When you mention you're from New Zealand it's the one thing you hear. "Ah! All Blacks!" They know the haka too.

I don't know how they know these things. Sport in Japanese media begins and ends with baseball. Rugby gets about as much attention as softball receives here. Yet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.