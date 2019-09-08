For the first time in my life I saw the All Blacks as others see them. Some basic truths soon emerged.

For a quick road trip from Auckland to Hamilton for the All Blacks-Tonga test, I joined Gabriel Price, whose wife is Dame Valerie Adams, and Gabriel's father, Joseph. We wore matching Mate Ma'a Tonga hoodies, and toted Tongan flags, one of which flew from the sun roof of the car.

While one sixteenth of my DNA is Māori, that's overwhelmed by the rest being freckled, ginger (now grey) haired, lilywhite Scottish and Northern Irish ancestry. So it was easy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.