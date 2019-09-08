COMMENT:

My theory is that wingers get only a couple of years at their peak. Maybe less. So hard for the great Rieko Ioane, peaking between world cups. But hey, this month, have we got the best wing in the world right now or what? And another not far off it? Good timing, George Bridge and Sevu Reece. Brilliantly good.

Tonga's got the best bearded hooker, Sione Anga'aelangi, which is saying something, because total respect for Liam Coltman, his beard is pretty good too. But it's not saying much really because beards don't win world cups.

What does win world

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.