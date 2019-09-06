It's a strange feeling as the season comes to an end.

We had high expectations, and for various reasons it hasn't panned out that way.

Everyone is still really disappointed, and it will take a while to get over.

Some people have been asking what has been missing this year, but it's not easy to get pinpoint one thing.

We simply haven't been good enough, and couldn't get the result in a lot of close games whereas in 2018 we did.

It's been such an up and down year. Some weeks we were eight out of 10, another week we

